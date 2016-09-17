Homeboyz crowned National Sevens Series champions

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Homeboyz are the new National Sevens Series rugby champions.

The Dee Jays danced to their maiden Series success when they crushed Blak Blad from Kenyatta University and Stormers 22-12 and 39-0 respectively to reach the Christie Sevens Cup quarterfinals at the RFUEA grounds on Saturday.

Homeboyz, who went into Christie Sevens at the top of the standings with 104 points, only needed five points by reaching at least the Bowl semi-finals to clinch the Series.

But by storming into the Cup quarters at Christies, the Dee Jays were guaranteed of at least 10 points and that effectively handed them their maiden Series title.

The feat was long coming after their previous best ever run in 2014 where they finished second behind winners Kenya Commercial Back.

WON AT PRINSLOO

Homeboyz’s quest for success has been spurred by their previous victories at Prinsloo, Dala and Nanyuki Sevens respectively.

Jeff Olouch and Alvin “Buffa” Otieno touched down a brace of tries as Leonard Mugaisi, Tony Onyango and Humphrey Mulama managed one a piece in their 39-0 rout of Stormers.

Augustine Lugonzo converted Onyango’s try while Mulama and Otieno converted one of their own tries to put the Stormers to the sword.

Mulama, Onyango and Mugaisi managed a try each as Michael Wanjala made one conversion against the battling Blak Blad, who scored a brace through Steve Odhiambo.

Homeboyz head coach Paul Murunga attributed his team’s great run this season to good conditioning, new signings and the exposure of most of his players to Kenya Sevens team.

“We had a good pre-season conditioning programme,” said Murunga, who is also the Kenya Sevens deputy head coach. “The new singings enable us rotate the players for longevity.”

Homeboyz raided Strathmore Leos and snatched six players including Tony Onyango (centre/wing), Tony Owuor (prop), Cyprian Kuto (centre/wing), Charles Omondi (prop), Humphrey Owuor (fly-half/ centre) and Michael Wanjala (scrum-half, fly-half, centre).

Murunga’s deputy Simon Odongo explained that the new players jelled with the rest of the squad fast, which contributed to their intense display that propelled them to the Series victory.

“Astute combination and the willingness of the players to play with available options were humbling,” said Odongo.

Homeboyz were to meet Nakuru to decide Pool A winners last evening after the Great Rift side beat Stormers 21-0 and Blak Blad 15-12 to also make it to the Cup quarters.

Nondescript claimed one of the major upsets of the day, thumping Strathmore 31-12 in Pool C.

Dennis Oscar touched down twice while Brian Beckham, Peter Makuba and Thomas Menya scored a try each for Nondies. Beckham made two conversions while Charles Kanyi one.

However, Nondies complicated their chances of making the Cup quarters when they lost to Impala 14-7, who eased through to the Cup quarters, having beaten Menengai Oilers 17-14 earlier.

Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi pulled a stunning 12-12 draw against Pool D top seeds Mwamba but faltered to lose to Quins 17-0 in their second match.