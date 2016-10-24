By AYUMBA AYODI

Former Kenya Sevens skipper Humphrey Kayange and utility back Biko Adema were some of the players sidelined when Kenya Sevens coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu picked a provisional squad of 25 players on Sunday evening for the 2016/2017 World Sevens Series.

Kenya Simbas utility back Darwin Mukidza, is among four players seeking their maiden sevens international capping.

Mukidza, who was a previous call up to Kenya Sevens but never made the final team, featured prominently when Simbas beat Brazil and Hong Kong in international test matches.

Others are Elton Isiaho (Strathmore Leos), Aluda Beda (Kabras Sugar) and Derrick Mayar (Impala Saracens). Mwamba’s Dan Sikuta and Martin Owila of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) return for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

However, the above players will have to prove themselves as head coach Simiyu prepares to name his final squad of 20 players that will be contracted by Kenya Rugby Union for the new season on Saturday.

Simiyu said while Kayange could come back to the team in an undisclosed role, Biko has some work to do before impressing the selectors.

“I haven’t talked to Kayange yet but there is still time to see how we can involve him in a different capacity if he wishes,” aid Simiyu, who took a squad of 40 players through trials at the RFUEA grounds during the weekend.

“I had a one-on-one talk with Biko, and we agreed that he needs to work on certain things,” said Simiyu.

However, asked if he is considering picking Kayange, 36, as his deputy, Simiyu said: “Those are just rumours.”

Simiyu, 33, retained Andrew Amonde (KCB) as the captain.

Preliminary squad