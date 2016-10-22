By AYUMBA AYODI

New Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu on Saturday conducted first training session with a 38-man squad at the RUFEA grounds.

The training was almost a full house save for speedster Collins Injera, who was excused to allow him to attend to a personal matter.

Simiyu said he still has one more week to name his final squad of 20 players ahead of the 2016/2017 World Rugby Sevens Series which starts in Dubai December.

Simiyu, who is also a former Kenya Sevens and 15s skipper, said he would whittle down the squad to 25 today before another one week session that will give him a good picture on who to select.

He said that he will analyse the players from videos taken at the training session before coming up with an informed judgment when naming the final squad of 20 players on Saturday next week.

“It’s the 20 players who will now be contracted by the Kenya Rugby Union for the new season,” said Simiyu, who added that was impressed by the response from players in just one session.

“I am delighted that their physical strength has shown out well and I think it’s because most of them have been training and played in the National Series and Safari Sevens,” Simiyu said.

“What we shall do now is to look at their technical capabilities and bridge the gap to World Rugby Series level.”

Simiyu, who was named Kenya Sevens head coach on Monday, replacing Benjamin Ayimba, explained that after picking his squad of 20 on Saturday, the remaining players will move to Academy.

The 33-year-old tactician said he will next week appoint a coach who will handle the Academy side.

Simiyu said he is not in a hurry to name his deputy, adding that they only person they urgently need on the technical bench is an analyst, who should be secured by November 1, this year.

He said his squad will tour Namibia in three weeks’ time where they will camp besides taking part in a sevens tournament.

“The camp and tournament will give us a good assessment before the World Series,” said Simiyu.

Simiyu said that even though they have started late, the support they will get from KRU is what will determine their season.

“Our success will depend on what we shall do between now and the start of the Series. Good support will favour us but if we don’t get it right then our work will be difficult,” said Simiyu. “It’s late but we shall try to make amends so that we don’t compromise our position."

Andrew Amonde, who has captained Kenya Sevens for the last four seasons, said Simiyu was the best pick since he has the experience and what it takes to handle the team.

“He has played for Kenya before and captained Kenya Sevens. The philosophy won’t change much even though I am sure he will bring up something new and exciting,” said Amonde.

“The mood in the team is just ecstatic hence a sign of good things to come.”