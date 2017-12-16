KCB, Kabras, Homeboyz maintain unbeaten starts

By AYUMBA AYODI

There were no upsets as defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank, Homeboyz and Kabras Sugar upheld their unbeaten runs with bonus point victories in the fourth leg of Kenya Cup rugby league matches on Saturday.

It’s 2016 Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar who posted the highest score of the weekend, crushing Mombasa 77-3 in Mombasa while KCB tamed Nakuru 27-13 in Nakuru.

Nick Ongeri scored a brace of tries for the bankers with Rocky Anguko and Jacob Ojee managing a try each. Darwin Mukidza managed a penalty and two conversions to seal KCB’s fourth consecutive bonus point victory.

Tries from Cacious Omollo and Donald Aluoch and Martin Muita’s penalty failed to rescue Nakuru from the jaws of defeat.

HOMEBOYZ FLOOR KISII

Homeboyz laboured to edge out Kisii 27-21 at the Gusii Stadium while Kenya Harlequin crushed hosts Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 40-20 at the RFUEA grounds.

Tomas Okidia, Israel Soi, William Diffu, Leonard Mugaisi and Kevin Ochami scored a try apiece as Mohammed Omollo converted one to spur the Deejays over Kisii, who also chalked a bonus point for losing with not more than seven points.

Kisii managed three tries with Brian Mokua claiming a brace while Brian Okinda touched down once.

Strathmore Leos condemned winless Mwamba to more misery, handing them their fourth consecutive defeat after beating them 28-17 at Madaraka as Impala Saracens recovered from their defeat to Homeboyz last Saturday to beat a battling Nondescripts 17-12 at the Jamhuri Park Show grounds.

Dan Otieno, Wiseman Aganya and Clinton Imbuye crossed the line once each for Leos with Gideon Makumi slotting over two conversions and two penalties.

Michael Owiti and Hike Otieno scored a try each for Mwamba who also got a penalty try.

KCB, Homeboyz and Kabras Sugar upheld their top three positions with the bankers, who are chasing their sixth Cup success, and the Deejays sharing the top two spots with 20 points each.

Kabras are third with 19 points and are followed by Quins with 17 points, three better than Impala Saracens, who bettered their tally to 14 points.

