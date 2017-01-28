By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) withstood a battle of nerves to edge out champions Kabras Sugar 22-17 in a highly physical Kenya Cup match at the KCB Sports Club grounds on Saturday.

At the RFUEA grounds, hosts Kenya Harlequin upheld their supremacy over Impala Saracens, scoring six tries to hand them a 36-26 win in the Ngong Road derby.

Frank Wanyama of Harlequins charges forward during their Kenya Cup match against Impala Saracens at RFUEA grounds on January 28, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

Kevin Gachoka of Nondescripts charges forward during their Kenya Cup match against Strathmore Leos at RFUEA grounds on January 28, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

The bankers cashed on Kabras Sugar’s mistakes to score three tries, two conversions and a penalty against three tries and a conversion.

The victory extended KCB’s unbeaten run to nine matches and consolidated their lead at the summit of the standings with 41 points.

However, Quins’ bonus point victory against the Saracens reduced KCB’s their lead to one point with their tally of 40 points.

KCB and Kabras had shared the spoils 15-15 in the first leg while Quins had beaten Impala 28-10 in their last meeting.

It was Kabras Sugar and Impala Saracens second consecutive defeats.

Kabras had lost to Nakuru 17-19 last weekend while Impala crushed at the hands of Homeboyz 13-41.

Despite the loss, Kabras stayed third after getting a bonus point from the KCB duel to take their total to 30.

Flanker David Chenge, second-row Oliver Mang’eni and substitute Martin Owilah landed a try each as fullback Darwin Mukidza made the conversions to spur KCB to victory.

Fullback Felix Ayange scored Kabras Sugar’s first try and in the process got injured and was replaced by Jone Kubu. Right wing Sava Racigi’s brace failed to rescue the Western Kenya sugar millers.

“We expected a tough and highly physical duel and my charges lived up to the billing and tamed them,” said KCB coach Curtis Olago. “We somehow lost concentration and let them back into the game but we eventually carried the day.”

Kabras Sugar deputy coach-cum-player Anthony Ogot decried the lack of communication and lapses that saw his charge curve in.

“We lost possession easily in attack with the players spilling the ball,” said Ogot, who hopes to bounce back in their next match against Nondies in Kakamega.