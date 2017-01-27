Kabras, KCB clash in titanic Kenya Cup fixture

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Can the limping champions Kabras Sugar end Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB’s) unbeaten run in Kenya Cup rugby league?

That question will be answered when the two giants clash at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka in one of the Kenya Cup matches on the card on Saturday.

The other main focus will be on the Ngong Road derby where the bruised Impala Saracens eye revenge against Kenya Harlequin at the RFUEA grounds. Kabras and KCB battled to a 15-15 draw when they met in the first leg on December 3.

While KCB have been comprehensive in their wins, Kabras struggled through with slim wins before capitulating to Nakuru 17-19 on Saturday in Kakamega.

Quins hopes to uphold the momentum after they recovered from their defeat by Homeboyz the previous weekend to plummet Nondies 38-22 on Saturday. It’s obvious what the Sarries will be going for against Quins after they danced to the tunes of the Deejays, losing 41-13, worst of all, at their Impala backyard.

Impala also seeks retribution after they lost 28-10 in the first leg to Quins.

Related Content Kenya up against tough rivals in Wellington 7s

FIXTURES

KCB vs Kabras Sugar (4pm KCB Sports Club), Nakuru vs Western Bulls (4pm Nakuru Athletic Club), Mean Machine vs Mwamba (4pm UoN Grounds), Quins vs Impala Saracens (4pm RFUEA), Nondescripts vs Strathmore Leos (4.15pm Jamhuri Park), Homeboyz v Blak Blad (Postponed)