Kabras Sugar banking on Fijians’ Midas touch

By AYUMBA AYODI

Will the Fijian magic once again propel Kabras Sugar to their second Kenya Cup league success this season?

That is the question, as the reigning champions prepare to host former titleholders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in Kakamega on Saturday in the fifth round of the Cup, having edged Nakuru 19-15 in Nakuru.

Kabras Sugar, who are unbeaten in four matches, are fourth in the log on 16 points and without a bonus point. They are behind leaders KCB, Kenya Harlequin and Impala Saracens, who have 20 points each, having won all their four matches with bonus points.

Kabras Sugar, who were barely in their second season since formation, shocked many when they reached the 2014/2015 Kenya Cup final, losing to KCB 3-27. They had lost to the bankers 13-3 in the regular league.

NEW SIGNINGS

In the 2015/2016 season, the Kakamega-based side secured a semi-final berth after beating Nakuru 16-15 in the play-offs.

The went on to stop Quins 19-15 on their way to the final against much-improved Impala Saracens. Kabras reigned supreme 22-5 in the final played under a downpour on May 7 at the Impala Sports Club.

Deputy coach Anthony Ogot said last season the signing of four Fijian players, Sava Racigi and Apenisa Natambua (forwards) as well as John Kubu and John Navuso (backs) made a big difference.