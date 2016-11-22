Kenya 7s coach Simiyu to grace Webuye 10-a-side tourney

By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simuyu and former national 15-a-aside tactician Max Muniafu will grace the seventh edition of Webuye MTM 10-a-side rugby tournament at Webuye DEB grounds next month.

Simiyu will coach for his rural side Bukembe RFC in the competition set for December 27. Muniafu is the tournament’s coordinator and Webuye RFC patron.

“This year’s event promises to be bigger and better. Kenya Sevens coach Simiyu (Innocent) has confirmed participation among other big names in Kenyan rugby," said Muniafu.

"Our aim is to see rugby grow in the grassroots through partnership with key stakeholders in the sport.”