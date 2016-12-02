By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya kept their hopes of reaching the Cup quarters at Dubai Sevens when they recovered from 24-14 defeat by France to edge out Japan 17-7 in Pool D on Friday.

Frank Wanyama drew first blood for Kenya with a try that Augustine Lugonzo failed to convert. Japan rallied to hit back when Lean Ellisson converted his own try to take the lead 7-5 at the break.

Lugonzo would break from a set-piece before offloading to William Ambaka, who sprinted to score but Lugonzo failed with a conversion.

Kenya piled more pressure on the Japanese and it paid off when they got a penalty inside their opponent’s 22m. Debutant substitute Brian Tanga scratched the ball before nodding Dan Sikuta through on the outside to score from a tackle. Tanga converted for the 17-7 victory.

Kenya Sevens must beat Australia in their last match at 5.17pm on Friday for a place in the Cup quarter-finals. Australia sealed a place in the Cup quarter-finals after they humbled Japan and France 19-14 and 28-0 respectively.

“We allowed in easy tries during the game against France but we shall qualify with the players we have,” said skipper Andrew Amonde. “We are rebuilding and we hope to beat Australia and make it to Cup quarters.”

The effects of the one week strike over match bonuses were visible as Kenya Sevens squandered a 14-0 lead to lose to France 24-14 in their Pool “D” opening match.

Kenya started strongly as Nelson Oyoo scored the first try of the 2016/2017 World Rugby Sevens Series before William Ambaka stretched the lead with another try. Augustine Lugonzo converted both as Kenya took a 14-0 lead.

However, the Frenchmen regained their footing to dominate, cashing on Kenya’s awful passing and form to score.

France captain Terry Bouhraoua scored his 98th and 99th sevens career tries as Les Bleus rallied with Pierre-Gilles Lakafia’s try bringing the proceedings to 14-10. Bouhraoua converted one try as the Frenchmen trailed 12-14 at the break.

FIJI OFF TO A FLYER

Bouhraoua landed a try after some good work but missed the conversion. However, Bouhraoua was sure with his boot when he converted Sacha Valleau’s try to seal the important victory.

In Pool A, defending champions Fiji got off to flying start, beating Canada 26-19 while Wales beat Argentina 21-19.