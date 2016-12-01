Kenya 7s face French test in Dubai on Friday

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens begin the quest for Dubai Sevens title against France as the 2016/2017 World Sevens Series gets underway on Friday in the United Arab Emirates.

Kenya Sevens, who made history by winning their maiden title in the Series in Singapore last year, will then play Japan at 11am. Kenya will conclude their Pool D matches against Australia at 5.17pm.

Former Kenya Sevens captain Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu makes a return to the team since 2009 as head coach. Fans will be eager to see what Simiyu has up his sleeves as he re-enters the world of sevens rugby.

Simiyu’s side is a blend of youth and experience. He has handed two players - Kenya Commercial Bank’s utility back Darwin Mukidza and versatile Brian Tanga from Kabras Sugar - their Series debut.

KCB’s Martin Owila and Dan Sikuta of Mwamba also return after being away for a season. Simiyu will bank on the experienced hands of captain Andrew Amonde, William Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo.

Kenya is seeking an improved performance in the series after finishing seventh last year with 98 points. Kenya won the Singapore leg in what was the team’s first victory in the Series.

The team finished fourth in South Africa, reached Plate final in Australia and played in Plate semi-finals in New Zealand, USA and Hong Kong legs of the series.

“Our major task this year is to lay a foundation by exposing as many players as possible to the competition without compromising on our standards,” said Simiyu. “We have a target of surpassing 100 points mark this season with at least 10 points per tournament. The players in the team are capable of achieving this, even winning another Main Cup.”

Simiyu the squad has put behind last week’s go-slow over match bonuses and are ready for a great performance in Dubai.

Kenya played this weekend’s opponents last season, the matches being a see-saw affair.

Last season in Dubai, Kenya lost to Australia 14-12 in the preliminaries but beat Japan 17-12 in Bowl quarter-finals. Kenya also lost to France 33-7 in Bowl semi-finals.

It’s in Singapore where a clinical Kenya defeated France 28-7 in the Cup quarters on their way to a historic victory in Main Cup where they stunned Fiji 30-7 in the final.

But it’s in last season’s Paris Sevens where France beat Kenya 24-5 in Cup quarters-finals before losing 26-7 to Australia in Plate semi-finals.

France also beat Kenya 29-12 and 17-10 in London and Hong Kong preliminaries and also won 24-21 in Bowl quarters in Canada.

ORDER OF PLAY

Kenya v France (8am)

Kenya v Japan (11am)

Kenya v Australia (5.17pm)

POOLS:

Pool A: Fiji, Argentina, Wales, Canada.

Pool B: S. Africa, USA, Canada, Uganda

Pool B: N. Zealand, England, Samoa, Russia