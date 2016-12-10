Kenya 7s stay in hunt for Cape Town Cup glory

By AYUMBA AYODI

A sizzling Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo completed his second brace of tries as Kenya defeated Japan 24-5 in their last Pool B duel to ease through to Cape Town Sevens main Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Kenyans had earlier beaten higher ranked France 33-12 even though they lost to Olympic champions Fiji 22-28.

Fiji, the Dubai Sevens losing finalists, beat Japan 50-0 and France 28-19 to join Kenya in the Cup competition.

Kenya will meet Pool C winners New Zealand at 1.26pm today while Fiji are up against England, who finished second in Pool C.

A resilient Kenya went on the hunt against a firm Japan’s defence that finally collapsed Augustine Lugonzo evaded Masahiro Nakano’s tackle to ground his ninth Series try before converting it.

Japan hit back when Leon Ellison set up Jonmoon Han to score but the conversion wasn’t good.

Odhiambo, who was outstanding, chalked a double for his total of five tries for the day as Lugonzo converted one of them to give Kenya a 19-5 lead at the break. Newcomer Brian Tanga would then convert his own try as Kenya held on to win 24-5.

Kenya launched their quest for Cape Town Sevens glory in great fashion when William “Kenyan Lomu” Ambaka and Odhiambo touched down a brace of tries each against France with Leonard Mugaisi contributing one.

Lugonzo converted four tries as Kenya gained revenge against the Frenchmen who had beaten them 24-14 in the Series’ first leg in Dubai. Kenya were on the Frenchmen’s throats from the first whistle when Ambaka ran his line well for a breathtaking try.

However, France turned on the style when their captain Terry Bouhraoua converted his own try to take the lead 7-5 but not for long as Odhiambo broke through for his first try that Lugonzo converted for a 12-7 lead at the break.

Ambaka scored his second try as Lugonzo added the extras to stretch the lead 19-7. Anxious moment hit the Kenyan side when Lugonzo was sin-binned but Innocent Simiyu’s charges were resolute in defence.

Mugaisi crossed the line as Lugonzo converted for a 26-7 lead before Odhiambo completed his double. Lugonzo was sure with is boot for a 33-7 lead and not even the last ditch effort by Bouhraoua could save his team from defeat.

The Kenya-battle brought back the memories from Singapore Sevens final last year when Kenya prevailed 30-7 for their maiden victory in the World Series. Things were different this time as Fiji claimed revenge.

Kenya conceded two easy tries from kick-offs when Emosi Mulevoro and Samisoni Viriviri latched on the loose balls to burst through the centre to score. Sevuloni Mocenacagi struck Fiji’s third try as Osea Kolinisau converted for 21-0 lead.

Kenya went on the hunt when Odhiambo broke on the outside, evading some tackles and instead of planting the try, offloaded to Martin Owila for an easy try. Lugonzo converted as Kenya trailed 7-21.

Nelson Oyoo sliced through on the outside but his corner flag try was disallowed after he was judged to have stepped outside. A stirring show from Oyoo and Odhiambo saw Oyoo break before an overhead kick on the outer. Odhiambo collected the ball but was tackled in the 5m area before Oyoo forced a try from the resultant maul.

Viriviri halted Kenya’s resurgence with a try but Cyprian Kuto and Odhiambo scored two more tries.