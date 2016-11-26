Kenya 7s to resume camp after pay talks

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens players will resume training on Monday following an agreement between the government and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to jointly pay their outstanding match bonuses.

Head coach Innocent Simiyu on Saturday termed the development “win-win situation”, adding that they shall resume training on Monday and leave for Dubai in the evening.

“This is life and there are issues and challenges one has to go through to find a smooth ending…it’s normal,” said Simiyu when asked if the strike would affect his team’s performance in the opening leg of the 2016/2017 World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

“It’s definitely not a good start to the season but what to do? It’s every coach’s dream to lead a well-remunerated and motivated side,” said Simiyu, who is handling the team for the first time.

Director of Administration at the Sports Ministry, Harun Komen, who attended the meeting, disclosed that the government and KRU would settle outstanding match bonuses.

Komen said that out of the arrears totalling Sh23 million owed to players from the 2015/2016 season, the government has undertaken to pay Kenya Sevens Sh13 million on Monday, while the union should pay Sh8million.

KRU will also engage former Kenya Sevens sponsors Kenya Airways on how they will offset close to Sh2 million in bonuses owed to players from the 2014/2015 season.

Kenya Airways didn’t commit to pay match bonuses for the 2015/2016 season owing to the financial challenges the airline was going through.

Komen clarified that President Uhuru Kenyatta had earlier undertaken to pay Kenya Sevens players their salaries and bonuses which amounted to Sh41 million. Komen said there was a deficit after the amount was shared with Kenya Lionesses.

“Kenya Lionesses received Sh10 million, occasioning the deficit. A breakdown in communication has brought about differences with the playing unit but I am glad we have resolved them amicably,” said Komen.

He said President Kenyatta pledged to pay the players directly owing to challenges in the union. “We need to understand that there were also challenges within KRU administration necessitating the move to pay players directly,” said Komen.

BOYCOTTED EVENT

KRU vice-chairman Thomas Opiyo, who chaired the meeting, could not be reached for comment.

Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde said the players are ready to travel to Dubai. “We have in the past went for tournaments without match bonuses but if promises are made, then it is only fair that the concerned parties fulfill,” said Amonde.