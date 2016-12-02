Kenya Sevens drop to Bowl after Australia loss in Dubai

Friday December 2 2016

Kenya's Billy Odhiambo vies with France's Stephen Parez during their World Rugby Men's Seven Series match on December 2, 2016 in Dubai. PHOTO | AFP

Kenya's Billy Odhiambo vies with France's Stephen Parez during their World Rugby Men's Seven Series match on December 2, 2016 in Dubai. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  • The Innocent Simiyu-coached side saw their chances of making the Cup quarterfinals blow away after they had earlier on lost to France 24-14 even though they recovered to defeat Japan 17-7 in their second Pool D outing.
Advertisement
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

Kenya conceded a heart-breaking last minute try to lose 17-12 to Australia and drop to the Bowl competition at the Dubai Sevens on Friday.

The Innocent Simiyu-coached side saw their chances of making the Cup quarterfinals blow away after they had earlier on lost to France 24-14 even though they recovered to defeat Japan 17-7 in their second Pool D outing.

It’s Charlie Taylor, who completed his brace of tries in the last minute after he won a breakdown ball before sprinting from 80metres to score the winning try. Ed Jenkins and Taylor had given Australia a 10-0 lead after they outmuscled Kenya from their own set-pieces.

William Ambaka brought Kenya back into the match with a try after he was played through by Brian Tanga from a penalty. Tanga converted as Kenya trailed 7-10 at the break.

Billy Odhiambo then finished off a lovely exchange from Darwin Mukidza and Nelson Oyoo with a try. Tanga converted as Kenya gain the lead 12-10 before Taylor struck at the death.

Related Stories

5  hours ago

Kenya 7s recover to edge Japan in Dubai

Kenya Sevens must beat Australia in their last match at 5.17pm on Friday for a place in the Cup quarter-finals.

  • 6  hours ago Kenya lose to France in Dubai 7s opener