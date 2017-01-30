Kenya Sevens land tough pool in Sydney

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Sevens face Dubai and Wellington Sevens winners South Africa and Cape Town Sevens champions England at this weekend's Sydney Sevens in Australia.

Also in Pool A of the fourth leg of the World Sevens Series where Kenyan Sevens hopes for a better show after winning Challenge Trophy at Wellington Sevens, are Japan.

Kenya edged out Australia 19-17 to win the Challenge Trophy, having lost in the semi-finals of the Challenge Trophy in Dubai before scaling to finish sixth after they lost to Olympic champions Fiji 33-21 in the fifth place play-off at Cape Town Sevens.

South Africa claimed their second Cup victory this season, beating Fiji 26-5 in a pulsating final at Wellington Sevens on Saturday. The duel was a re-match of the Dubai Sevens final, where the Blitzboks won 26-14.

South Africa would lose England 17-19 at Cape Town Sevens final.

South Africa stretched their World Rugby Series lead to 63 points, followed by Fiji 51 and England 49, who finished seventh in Wellington.

Kenya collected eight points from Wellington to stay 10th overall in the Series with 25 points.

It will be the first time Kenya is meeting South Africa this season, having clashed three times last season, with Kenya winning once. It’s at Cape Town evens last season where Kenya beat South Africa 14-12 in the pool stage.

However, Blitzboks turned the tables on the Kenyans in Sydney and Singapore, winning 26-19 and 14-0 respectively at the pool stages. Kenya still went ahead to lift Singapore Sevens title, their first in the Series, beating Fiji 30-7 in the final.

Kenya lost to Argentina 24-0 in Plate final at Sydney Sevens lasts season.

Kenya, who are yet to beat England in many seasons, went down 31-12 to the Britons at Wellington Sevens pool stage last weekend.

Kenya will be facing Japan for the third time this season where they command an impressive 2-0 record with the wins coming in the pool stages. They won 17-7 in Dubai and 24-5 at Cape Town.

“I believe Kenya will rise up against South Africa and England but I hope the coach finds stability in his fielding,” said Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) director of squads Oscar Mango.

Olympic and Sevens Series champions Fiji top Pool B with France, Wales and Samoa.

After an impressive performance in the second round, where they finished with bronze, Scotland will play hosts Australia, New Zealand and invitational team Papua New Guinea.