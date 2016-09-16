By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Simbas utility back Darwin Mukidza is among 11 newcomers called up in a provisional squad of 34 players that will make two Kenya Sevens teams for Safari Sevens and Africa Cup Sevens due next weekend at the Safaricom Stadium.

Mukidza, who is a previous Kenya Sevens trialist, prominently featured for Kenya Simbas in their wins over Brazil and Hong Kong in Test matches.

The Kenya Commercial Bank player also featured for Simbas in their Elgon Cup triumph and Africa Cup Division 1A where the team finished second.

Other new players in the squad are Derrick Mayar, Lameck Dunde, Robin Kiplagat (Impala Saracens), Steve Sikuta, Martin Wanjia, Brad Owako, Greg Odhiambo (Mwamba), Ginton Adongo, Elton Isiaho (Strathmore Leos) and Aluda Beda (Kabras Sugar).

Shock absentees from the squad are former Kenya Sevens skipper Humphrey Kayange, Biko Adema, Bush Mwale and Robert Aringo.

Director of squad Oscar Mango disclosed that they intend to pick a stronger side for Africa Cup with the rest going for Safari Sevens.

“The final teams of 12 players each will be named after a fitness and medical test on Monday,” said Mango.

Deputy head coach Paul Murunga said they have been given the leeway to assess the players and make changes before Monday.

“Some of the players in the team either have injuries or are on a break,” said Murunga. “The only challenge we have is that most of them are good and we can’t give everyone a chance to play.”

Kenya Sevens edged out Zimbabwe21-19 to win the Africa Cup last year that doubled up as the Rio Olympic Games Africa qualifiers. Kenya Shujaa lost 19-20 to Samurai International at last year’s Safari Sevens Cup final.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Derrick Mayar, Samuel Oliech, Robin Kiplagat, Lameck Dunde (Impala Saracens),, Dan Sikuta, Brian Tanga, Aluda Beda (Kabras Sugar), Martin Owilah, Andrew Amonde, Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Leonard Mugaisi, Charles Omondi, Oscar Ayodi, Jeff Oluoch, Cyprian Kuto, Michael Wanjala (Homeboyz), Frank Wanyama, Willy Ambaka, Herman Humwa, Keegan (Kenya Harlequin).

Steve Sikuta, Collins Injera, Shabaan Ahmed, Martin Wanjia, Kevin Brad Owako, Billy Odhiambo, Greg Odhiambo (Mwamba), Ginton Adongo, Churchill Ooko (Strathmore Leos), Elton Isiaho, Alex Olaba (Strathmore Leos), Nelson Oyoo, Oscar Ouma, Philip Kwame (Nakuru).