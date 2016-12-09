Kenya look to relive Cape Town magic

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Memories from last year’s Singapore Sevens will be vivid when Kenya and Olympic champions Fiji face-off in Pool B of Cape Town Sevens, in South Africa on Saturday.

But just before the cracker at 4.26pm, Kenya will open their campaign against France at 12.43pm before ending their Day One action with Japan at 7.50pm.

Singapore and Cape Town legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series is where Kenya Sevens staged their best show last season.

Kenya Sevens claimed their first event win in the Series when they stunned Fiji 30-7 in the final of the Singapore Sevens.

CRUSHED FRANCE

They had crushed France 28-7 and Argentina 15-13 on their way to the final. Kenya and Fiji met four times last season where Fijians won three consecutive times in Canada, Sydney and Hong Kong before Kenya’s sensational victory in Singapore.

Cape Town is where Kenya staged their second best show last season, finishing fourth after losing to France 26-28 in the play-off for third place.

Kenya had forced a 19-19 draw against England before stunning hosts South Africa 14-12. They would top their Pool after thumping Zimbabwe 36-0.

A clinical 26-10 victory against USA saw the Kenyans sail through to the Cup semis where they lost 22-24 to Argentina.

In the opening leg of Dubai last weekend, Fiji lost to South Africa 26-14 in the final while Kenya lost to Mike Friday’s USA 19-21 in the Challenge Trophy semi-final.

They now share the 11th spot with Argentina, who lost to Samoa 12-10 in the other Challenge Trophy semi-final. Simiyu named unchanged side for Cape Town.

“We played so well in Dubai but unfortunately lost at the edge,” said Simiyu. “We need to secure our matches early and avoid mistakes which got us penalised a lot especially at the breakdowns.”

Impressive Dubai winners South Africa are drawn in Pool A with Australia, USA and Russia.

After a good performance in round one, Simon Amor’s England head-up a tough Pool C which also features New Zealand, Argentina and Canada.

Pool D contains Wales, Scotland, Samoa and invitational team Uganda, who are the African champions.

FIXTURES

Kenya v France 12.43pm

Kenya v Fiji 4.26pm