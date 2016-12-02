Kenya lose to France in Dubai 7s opener

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Kenya Sevens got of their 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series campaign to a losing start after they went down 24-14 in their opening match of the Dubai Sevens, the first leg of this season’s series on Friday.

Kenya under the tutelage of new coach, Innocent Simiyu, took a 14- 0 lead courtesy of two quick tries by Nelson Oyoo and William Ambaka converted by Augustine Lugonzo in the first three minutes. However the French hit back through captain Terry Bouhraoua’s try after a good run by Julien Candelon.

Pierre Gilles Lakafia added the second try and Bouhraoua converted as Kenya led 14-12 at half time. Defensive lapses in the Kenyan side saw France add another try in the second half with Bouhraoua adding another try.