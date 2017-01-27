Kenya up against tough rivals in Wellington 7s

By AYUMBA AYODI

There will be no love lost when Kenya Sevens face Argentina and Cape Town Sevens champions England respectively at Wellington Sevens on Saturday morning.

Kenya will open their quest for glory against the Pumas at 2.32am before taking on minnows Papua New Guinea at 5.56am. They will then wrap up their pool matches against England in the third leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kenya finished sixth at Cape Town Sevens in December to collect 12 points after they lost to Olympic champions 33-21 in the fifth place play-off. It was Kenya Sevens’ best show in this season’s World Sevens Series as they scaled just one place to 10th with a total of 17 points.

Kenya had reached the Challenge Trophy semi-finals in the opening leg of the Series in Dubai to collect five points.

England, who finished third in Dubai, beating Wales 38-10, were in a class of their own as they stunned defending champions South Africa 19-17 for the Cape Town Sevens title. Kenya and Argentina, who lost in Challenge Trophy semi-finals in Dubai, met four times last season.

Kenya only beat the Pumas once, 15-13 at Singapore Sevens Cup semis on their way to winning their maiden leg in the World Series.

Kenya Sevens have a battle against England, whom they failed to beat in their three outings last season, with their only impressive results being the 19-19 draw in Cape Town.