Kisii RFC out to silence USIU

By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Kisii RFC coach Eric Bosire is aiming to sign off in style when they tackle USIU on Saturday in their last Kenya Cup II encounter this year.

Bosire said they are targeting to complete a double over USIU when the two teams clash at USIU Grounds. Kisii won the first leg encounter 17-11 at Gusii Stadium.

“When we played the opening match, we were not ready and most of our new signings did not take part. Our target as we travel to Nairobi is to finish the year on a winning note,” said Bosire.

“We have managed to meet our target of finishing the first leg on top of the table and unbeaten. USIU is are a good and experienced side but we are not afraid of them.”

Last weekend, Kisii overcame fast-fading Kisumu RFC 27-3 at Gusii Stadium. Kisii top the championship with 18 points.

Meanwhile, a total of 20 teams will battle for top honours at this year’s Biro Lich Basketball tournament that tips off Saturday morning at Jomo Kenyatta sports ground in Kisumu.

The two-day annual tournament, which is in its third edition, has been expanded to involve more women teams according to coordinator George Onassis.

“We are done with preparations and expect a competitive event. We will have 14 male teams and six women clubs,” Onassis said.

Defending champions Lakeside Red, Jalil’s, Barcardia, Bungoma, Lakeside Green and Andaki from Kenya Re estate in Kisumu are some of the teams expected to take part in the tournament.

Others are Eldonex from Eldoret, Pacho 360 Youth, Waze wa Kazi, Bondo University, Siaya Suns, Nairobi 1 and 2, Maseno Ladies na Barcardia Ladies.

This years’ competition will be played under floodlights.

Lakeside Red beat Jalil’s 56-44 to lift 2015 title while Strathmore overpowered Ladybucks 34-22 to lift the ladies trophy.