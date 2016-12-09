By AYUMBA AYODI

A sumptuous double header beckons on Saturday at the Impala Sports Club in Nairobi as Kenya Cup enters its sixth round of matches

Homeboyz and Strathmore Leos have effected few changes from their squads of last weekend as they prepare to face-off at 2pm. Mwamba and Nakuru clash will follow from 4.15pm on the same pitch.

Leos coach Mitch Ocholla, who is looking for consistency, has only made one change to the side that beat Nondescripts 43-10 for their first win of the season last Saturday.

Prop Brian Munene, who hurt his ankle against Nondies, has been replaced by Luka Omondi. “All we shall be looking at is consistency, having been down the hill for sometimes,” said Ocholla.

“The boys have worked hard to come up the hill and we need to stay there.”

Ocholla acknowledged that losing close to 15 players from last season took its toll on his starting lineup. “The results speak for themselves but we are getting back on track. I have been trying to get new combinations with players getting to understand what we want this season,” said Ocholla.

Homeboyz coach Paul Murunga noted that their meetings with Strathmore have always be fast and aggressive. “We play a similar pattern and for sure it won’t be an easy game,” said Murunga, who has made three changes to his side that beat Blak Blad 43-11 last weekend.

Thomas Okidia has been replaced by Bramwel Mayaka at prop.

FIXTURES

Strathmore v Homeboyz (2pm, Impala Club)

Mwamba v Nakuru (4.15pm, Impala Club)

Blak Blad v Kenya Harlequin (4pm, Kenyatta University)

Nondescripts v Impala Saracens (postponed)

KCB v Western Bulls (4pm, KCB Sports Club)