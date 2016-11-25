Limping Homeboyz seek redemption in Kenya Cup

By AYUMBA AYODI

Homeboyz will be seeking redemption when they host Impala Saracens at Jamhuri Park in one of the Kenya Cup rugby league matches on Saturday.

Kenya Commercial Bank will start as favourites to extend their winning streak away to hosts Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi grounds.

Champions Kabras Sugar have a tricky run against wounded Nakuru, who will be hoping to recover from previous defeat at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Hosts Mwamba and Western Bulls will be chasing their first victory of the season when they lock horns at Railway Club grounds, while Nondescripts tackle high-flying Kenya Harlequin at RFUEA grounds.

After a good run in two matches, Homeboyz suffered their first loss this season, going down 24-31 to Kenya Harlequin last weekend.

Besides seeking to rise from the ashes of Quins defeat, Homeboyz would be seeking revenge against Impala who beat then 32-29 last season.

Impala Saracens hope to make it four wins in a row, having whacked Strathmore Leos 24-12 last Saturday.

Lock Roy Wesonga, formerly of Ofafa Jericho High, gets to start for the first time in Homeboyz’s first team, replacing Bram Mayaka.

Centre Leonard Mugaisi and wing Bush Mwale start on the bench in place of Collins Musera and Kevin Gaucho respectively.

“We conceded easy tries in the first 10 minutes against Quins but I have told my boys that their aggression and level of concentration from the start will be key to a good show,” said Homeboyz coach Paul Murunga.

Impala Saracens Director of Rugby Fred Ollows has rung in four changes to the side that edged out Strathmore Leos as he prepares for a tough battle.

Anthony Orege, who played in the ESS competition last week, has been recalled to the first side replacing prop Meshack Tunechi.

Flanker, who was on the bench in the last match, gets to start, pushing Erick Kerre to lock position where he replace Davis Makori.

Makori is away on work commitments.

Scrum-half Michael Mugo moves to the bench to pave way for Mohammed Omollo.

“We left it to the last play to win that competitive match 32-29 last season,” Ollows said. “We expect a very physical Homeboyz team. This time we intend to start with higher intensity and maintain interest from kick off.”

An interesting battle goes down at the Great Rift considering that it's Kabras Sugar who ruined Nakuru's chances of defending their title in 2014 when they beat them 15-12 in the semis.

Kabras would then lose to KCB in the final. Last year, Kabras edged out Nakuru 16-15 in the top six play-off on their way to winning their maiden Kenya Cup title.

Kabras Sugar have only made one change where fullback Felix Ayange moves to the bench to pave way for Hillary Majilwa, who is making a comeback.

“We are not going for a repeat performance as such but a good game,” said Kabras Sugar deputy coach Anthony Ogot. Kabras target their fourth consecutive win, having beaten Mwamba 20-11 in their last outing.

FIXTURES

Homeboyz v Impala Saracens(2pm) Jamhuri Park)

Nakuru v Kabras Sugar(4pm) Nakuru Athletic Club

Mean Machine v KCB (4pm) UoN

Mwamba v Western Bulls (4pm) Railway Club

Strathmore Leos v Blak Blad (4pm), Madaraka