By AYUMBA AYODI

Homeboyz utility back Michael Wanjala and Andrew Amonde from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will captain Kenya Sevens and Kenya Shujaa for Africa Cup Sevens and Safari Sevens championships respectively.

Wanjala’s team for Africa Cup set for Friday and Saturday will be handled by Paul Murunga while Benjamin Ayimba will coach Shujaa at the Safari Sevens on Saturday and Sunday at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.

The team for Africa Cup features players who stood out for their clubs during the just concluded National Sevens Series.

Shujaa looks the strongest of the two sides with experienced players from the World Rugby Sevens Series and Rio Olympics.

Wanjala and Alex Olaba from Strathmore Leos are the only players with World Rugby Sevens experience in the Africa Cup team.

The team has the enterprising Aluda Beda, who spurred Kabras Sugar to Christie Sevens victory, their first win in the National Series and Lameck Dunde of Impala Saracens.

Kenya Sevens have been handed a relatively comfortable group alongside Nigeria and Senegal in Pool A of their Africa Cup title defence.

“You can only dismiss such sides at your own peril,” said Murunga adding that Nigeria and Senegal, who were at Rio qualifiers last year, have good ball carriers. “However, our speed and skills should carry us through devoid of stage freight.”

Amonde’s side has William Ambaka from Quins, Kabras’ playmaker Brian Tanga, Nakuru’s Nelson Oyoo and Alvin Otieno, and Billy Odhiambo and Leonard Mugaisi from Homeboyz.

Shujaa, who are also the 2000 and 2013 champions, lost to Samurai International 20-19 at last year’s Safari Sevens Cup final.

The notable absentees are Collins Injera, Oscar Ouma, Humphrey Kayange, Biko Adema and Kenya 15s star Darwin Mukidza who had earlier been named in the larger squad of 34 players.

SQUADS

Kenya Sevens (Africa Cup Sevens)

\Michael Wanjala (Homeboyz, captain), Steve Sikuta (Mwamba), Lameck Dunde (Impala Saracens), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Fidel Oloo (Kabras Sugar), Derrick Mayar (Impala Saracens), Kevin Keegan (Kenya Harlequin), Alex Olaba (Strathmore Leos), Aluda Beda (Kabras Sugar), Martin Wanjia (Mwamba), Greg Odhiambo (Mwamba), Ginton Adongo (Strathmore Leos)

Coach: Paul Murunga Team Manager: Erick Ogweno, Physio: Anthony Main

Kenya Shujaa (Safari Sevens)

Andrew Amonde (KCB, Captain), Frank Wanyama (Kenya Harlequin), Willy Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Eden Agero (Kenya Harlequin), Cyprian Kuto (Homeboyz), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Leonard Mugaisi (Homeboyz)