Impala Saracens player Derek Mayar will also be eying his debut, having impressed right from the National Sevens Series to the Kenya Sevens trials.

Sensational Kenya Simbas and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) utility back Darwin Mukidza and Kabras Sugar’s wingers Brian Tanga and Aluda Beda have received the nod for the Series starting in Dubai on December 2-3.

Four players are set for their maiden World Rugby Sevens Series appearances as Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu named his final squad of 21 players for the 2016/2017 Series.

By AYUMBA AYODI

Mukidza, 28, was a previous call up to Kenya Sevens but never made it to the final team but prominently featured for Kenya Simbas that beat Brazil and Hong Kong in international test matches.

Tanga made the team for Amsterdam Sevens in May and was in Rio Olympics Games training squad but failed to make the final cut for the Summer Games.

“I can’t wait to finally make the big stage,” said Tanga adding, that it has taken him self-belief and prayers to make it.

Dennis Ombachi (Mwamba), Elton Isiaho (Strathmore Leos), Ian Minjire (Impala Saracens) and Alex Olaba (Homeboyz) miss out from the final squad that will now be contracted by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) for the new 2016/2017 season.

Simiyu, who has retained 14 players who were in last season’s World Series campaign that saw Kenya Sevens finish seventh, has recalled Kenya Simbas stars Dan Sikuta (Kabras Sugar), Cyprian Kuto (Homeboyz) and Martin Owila (KCB).

Andrew Amonde, who has been retained as captain, Frank Wanyama, Alvin Otieno, Bush Mwale, Leonard Mugaisi, Augustine Lugonzo, Sammy Oliech, Oscar Ouma, Nelson Oyoo, Eden Agero, Willy Ambaka, Billy Odhiambo and Collins Injera make up the squad.

Simiyu is set to test the newcomers; Tanga, Beda, Mukidza and Mayar at the Safland Sevens due November 12-13 November in Namibia’s coastal city of Swakopmund.

“The new players have all along impressed and we intend to bring variety to the game,” said Simiyu.

“I intend to use every player as much as possible but it’s the work they will put in that will count.”

The debutantes are part of the squad of 16 that leaves the country on Monday the Swakopmund tournament that has been facilitated by tournament sponsors Safland and The Swakopmund Dome.

The side features 12 players with previous World Rugby Series experience led by captain Andrew Amonde.

Kenya will get their World Series campaign underway in Dubai with a clash against France on December 2 before taking on Japan. They will complete their Pool D fixtures against Australia.

Kenya Sevens for the 2016/17 HSBC Sevens World Series.

Andrew Amonde (KCB, Captain), Martin Owila, Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Dan Sikuta, Brian Tanga, Aluda Beda (Kabras Sugar), Cyprian Kuto, Alvin Otieno, Oscar Ayodi, Bush Mwale, Leonard Mugaisi, Augustine Lugonzo (Homeboyz),Sammy Oliech, Derek Mayar (Impala Saracens), Oscar Ouma, Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Frank Wanyama, Eden Agero, William Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Billy Odhiambo, Collins Injera (Mwamba).

Kenya Sevens for the Safland Sevens in Swakopmund, Namibia.

Andrew Amonde (captain), Oscar Ouma, William Ambaka, Frank Wanyama, Nelson Oyoo, Leonard Mugaisi, Daniel Sikuta, Billy Odhiambo, Eden Agero, Bush Mwale, Martin Owila, Augustine Lugonzo, Brian Tanga, Aluda Beda, Darwin Mukidza, Derek Mayar.