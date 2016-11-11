Mwamba, Nondies seek redemption in Kenya Cup ties

Nondies that prides itself as the most successful club in the championship but are yet to win the diadem in 18 years, eye recovery from their 37-22 defeat to Impala Saracens, with victory against a solid Homeboyz at the Jamhuri Park.

Mwamba, who hope to bounce back from their 26-11 defeat to two-time former champions Nakuru last weekend, have made some slight reshuffles to the side that hosts Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at Railway Club.

Mwamba and Nondescripts will be seeking redemption when they face tricky opponents as the Kenya Cup Rugby League enters the second leg on Saturday in Nairobi and Kakamega respectively.

By AYUMBA AYODI

Nondies, who have won the title 17 times, are yet to win it since 1998.

INJERA BACK

In other matches, Impala Saracens and Kenya Harlequin hope to uphold their winning ways against Blak Blad and Strathmore Leos at Impala Sports Cub and Madaraka respectively. Mean Machien host Nakuru at Impala grounds while Western Bulls face Kabras Sugar at Mukumu Boys grounds.

Kenya Sevens prodigy Collins Injera will be at the centre of Mwamba battle, replacing injured fly-half injured Lavin Asego. Youngster Bridgen Anditi moves from the bench to blind wing. Greg Odhiambo will start at open wing as Alex Aturo drops to the bench.

Mwamba, who are chasing their first title since 1985, will have James Yuko start at loose-head while Eugene Sudi moves to the bench. Kenya Sevens trialist Steve Sikuta, will partner Brian Otieno at second-row.

Former Kenya Sevens skipper Humphrey Kayange is the eighth-man with Louis Kisia at blindside and Clyde Mulando at openside.

KCB have also made five changes to the squad that defeated Western Bulls 31-0 in Kakamega. Oliver Mang’eni is back at second-row replacing Calvin Sule, who moves to the bench. Peter Karia also drops to the bench with George Asin coming in as hooker.

Full-back Darwin Mukidza, who is with the Kenya Sevens team in Namibia for Safland Sevens, has been replaced by Elphas Otieno, while Michael Wanjala moves to the bench with Marlin Mukolwe taking over at scrum-half position.

Influential Kenya Sevens skipper and flanker Andrew Amonde, who is also in Namibia, has been replaced by Grifin Musila from Eric Shirley Shield side. KCB lost to Mwamba 7-13 last season.

“We are definitely going to beat them again,” said a confident Mwamba coach Kevin Wambua adding that they will have their set-pieces right to set the stage for a big win.

“The creative Injera, who is back should complement the backline while Kayange will be a plus in the pack and his leadership role should bring that impact.”

KCB team manager expects a hard but interesting match, knowing that Mwamba will be eying to bounce back from defeat

“We lost to them last season and we have to be up and fast if we are to win,” said Kangeta.

FIXTURES

Blak Blad v Impala Saracens (2pm), Mean Machine v Nakuru (4.15pm) - Impala Club; Western Bulls v Kabras Sugar (4pm)-Mukumu Boys;