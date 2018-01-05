Mwamba RFC get new name after extending shirt deal

By NATION REPORTER

Mwamba RFC and Stanbic Bank have extended their shirt sponsorship deal for one more year, the club announced on Friday.

The bank signed up as the club's main sponsor in December 2016 and was unveiled in March 2017, appearing on the front and the sleeve of the Mwamba's shirt last season. The partnership has now been extended to run until January 2019.

In the new and improved deal, the former Kenya Cup champions will now be known as Stanbic Mwamba for the duration of the sponsorship.

“This partnership remains a perfect combination of two brands with unrivalled heritage in banking and rugby in Kenya," said Willis Angira, Stanbic Bank's Senior Manager, Communications and Events.

"Mwamba Rugby Club has a very proud heritage in the game and we are delighted to have the opportunity to give them the support to help them back to where they belong – challenging for top honours in the rugby circuits.”

The deal is part of a partnership that has extended beyond the shirt sponsorship and will see the two organisations collaborate in promoting community health and well-being as part of corporate social investments using rugby as a vehicle to reach out and educate the public.

As part of the club's strategy to bring fans closer to the team, Mwamba together with the bank will unveil club merchandise to the fans.