Nondescripts centre Ogeto Gecheo passes on

COLLINS NABISWA

The Kenyan rugby fraternity is in mourning following the death of Nondescripts RFC centre Ogeto Gecheo early Tuesday morning.

Gecheo succumbed to a nasty injury sustained during their Kenya Cup match against Strathmore Leos on Saturday at Madaraka Grounds.

The 19-year-old Gecheo got injured as he attempted to tackle an opponent during the match played at a soggy Madaraka Grounds. He was attended to by the match-day medical personnel on the grounds before being transferred to Aga Khan Hospital for further treatment.

A source at the club told Daily Nation Sport that Ogeto had undergone a largely successful surgery on Sunday morning and had regained control of his limbs.

“His speech was perfect and he could move his fingers. He was due for physiotherapy this week. It’s hard for the club losing such a young and promising player,” he said.

Ogeto was the younger brother of Nondies chairman Auka Gecheo. He honed his rugby skills at Maseno School captaining it to National and East Africa Games in 2015 where they lost in the finals to Laiser Hill in both tournaments. He was also part of the successful Impala Academy that has produced some of the finest rugby players in recent times. He joined Nondies at the start of the 2016/2017 season.