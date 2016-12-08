Nondies match postponed in honour of fallen star Ogeto

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya Cup rugby league duel between host Nondescripts and Impala that was to be played on Saturday has been postponed in honour of the late Nondies centre Sylvester Ogeto Gecheo.

Kenya Rugby Union Media Manager Michael Kwambo on Friday said all other Kenya Cup matches will proceed as planned but a minute of silence will be observed before kick-off in honour of Ogeto.

Ogeto, who died on Tuesday morning at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, will be buried on December 12 at his family’s home in Njoro. Ogeto suffered a neck injury during his club’s Kenya Cup match against Strathmore Leos on Saturday at Madaraka.

A disc in Ogeto’s neck slipped when he went for a tackle, resulting in a spinal injury. He was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where he underwent an emergency surgery.

He was due for physiotherapy afterwards but the player later developed breathing problems and passed away on Tuesday morning.