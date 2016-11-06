Quins, Homeboyz lay down season marker

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Harlequin and Homeboyz brutalised their opponents to get their 2016-2017 Kenya Cup campaign off and running on Saturday.

Eight touch downs that included a brace from man-of-the- match, Pius Shiundu, saw Quins, who are chasing their ninth Cup success, thrash Blak Blad from Kenyatta University 47-8 at the RFUEA grounds.

The results enabled Quins, who last won Kenya Cup in 2012, an early lead with five points albeit on same points with Homeboyz, Kenya Commercial Bank and Impala respectively.

Homeboyz thrilled with good set-pieces, lineouts and scrummages to crush Strathmore Leos 48-17 at Impala Sports Club.

In another duel at the same venue, hosts Impala braved a second half rally to edge out Nondescripts 37-22.

In Kakamega, visiting four times champions KCB mauled Western Bulls 31-0 in a match that was moved from Kakamega High School to Approved school, Kakamega.

At the neighbouring Kakamega Show Grounds, defending champions Kabras Sugar escaped what could have been a major upset when they rallied from behind to beat stubborn visitors Mean Machine of the University of Nairobi 14-13.

Nakuru were also victors at the weekend. They downed visiting Mwamba 26-11 at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Eighthman Kevin Angote, prop Dennis Mureithi, outside centre Dennis Muhanji and second half substitutes David Ahawo, Kevin Njugi and Isaac Adimo supplemented Shiundu’s efforts with a try each for Quins.

Full-back Levy Amunga scored a try and penalty for struggling Blak Blak, who trailed 0-18 at the break.

The Deejays, who led Strathmore Leos 27-7 at the break, scored six tries, four conversions and a penalty. Full-back Nelson Sangura, flanker Elisha Okello, right wing Collins Shikoli, centre Collins Musera, scrum-half Kelvin Masai and hooker Philip Ikambili scored a try each for Homeboyz. Fly-half Edwin Wafula made four conversions and a penalty.

Kenya Simbas skipper flanker Brian Nyikuli, left wing Ginton Adongo and substitute Brian Munene crossed the line each for Strathmore Leos but that couldn’t save them from the jaws of defeat.

Quins coach Joel Ng’ang’a and his Homeboyz counterpart Paul Murunga marveled in their victories but warned their charges of a tough and winding season ahead.

“It’s a good victory and we are happy about it though I expected a larger mairgin,” said Quins coach Joel Ng’ang’a. “The first half was slow after Blak Blad came hard on us but we changed our attack in the second half and the few substitutes paid dividends.”

Ng’ang’a said it has given him a glimpse on the team he will field in their next away match against Strathmore on Saturday this week. “It’s a long and tough season hence a team with strong mental strength, depth, good plan and player management besides the technical aspect will win the Kenya Cup this season,” said Ng’ang’a.

Murunga hailed his charges good performance saying the best is yet to come from them. “We settled early in the game and the two quick tries in the first 10 minutes gave us the foundation,” said Murunga. “We are looking forward for a good revenge win against Nondies that have been our bogey team in the last two seasons.”

RESULTS

Homeboyz 49-17 Strathmore; Kabras Sugar 14-13 Mean Machine; Western Bulls 0 31 KCB; Nakuru 26-11 Mwamba; Quins 47-8 Blak Blad; Impala Saracens 37-22 Nondies