Quins floor Impala in Kenya Cup clash

Kenya Harlequin reaffirmed their superiority over neighbours and hosts Impala Saracens with a 28-10 victory in their Kenya Cup Ngong Road derby on Saturday.

The other derby at Kakamega Showground failed to produce a winner when visiting Kenya Commercial Bank forced defending champions Kabras Sugar to a 15-15 draw.

Homeboyz bounced back from two consecutive defeats to squeeze a 19-8 victory against stubborn hosts Blak Blad at Kenyatta University grounds while Strathmore Leos finally claimed their first win of the season when they crushed Nondescripts 43-10 at Madaraka.

Nakuru was also back to winning ways by thump Western Bulls 41-10 at the Kakamega High School. Previously, Nakuru had suffered to consecutive losses.

Mwamba beat Mean Machine at Railway Club in Nairobi to claim their second victory in a row.Quins’ victory of three tries, two conversions and three penalties enabled them reclaim league’s leadership from KCB with 24 points.

KCB dropped one place to second spot with 22 spots after the draw while Impala stayed third on 20 points, despite conceding the first defeat of the season.

Kabras Sugar also stayed fourth on 18 points while Homeboyz improved their tally to 16 points.

“We always start strong but keeping our players motivated has been our weakest point after our opponents came hard on us. But I am happy my players held off a resurgent Impala,” ” said Quins coach Joel Ng’ang’a.

“We gave Quins too much room ,” said Impala director of rugby Fred Ollows.

Second-row Herman Humwa scored brace of tries for Quins.Humwa broke through a flat-footed Impala Saracens defence for his first try before he completed his brace from a maul.

His efforts would be supplemented by a conversion and two penalties from nippy full-back Kevin Keegan.

Right wing Quinton Ongo curled over a penalty and converted eightman Duncan Ekasi’s try to bring back the battling Sarries into the match in the second half. Impala just lacked the killer punch after they made several inroads into Quins 22m region without success.

Quins fly-half Isaac Adimo did the magic to master both the dry and wet conditions with his tactical kicking.

Keegan stretched Quins’ lead from a penalty before Patrice Agunda dealt Impala the final blow with a try at the far end. Keegan converted for the victory.

