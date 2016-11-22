Row brews over Kenya 7s bonus

By AYUMBA AYODI

Betting firm SportPesa, Kenya Sevens new sponsors, on Tuesday announced improved match bonuses amid tension over delayed payment.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) laboured to defuse tension in the playing unit over unpaid bonuses for the just-ended 2015/2016 season where the team made history by winning their first ever leg in Singapore.

Sources at the team’s camp said the players were on a go-slow even after the union promised to pay them. None of the Kenya 7s players attended Tuesday’s launch of the team shirt and match bonuses in Nairobi.

However, Kenya Sevens coach Innocent Simiyu, his Kenya Lionesses counterpart Kevin Wambua and some Lionesses players were present.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri said that victory in one of the legs in the World Rugby Sevens Series will draw US$ 6,000 (Sh600,000) for each player, while reaching the final will see each player take home US$ 3,000 (Sh300,000).

Each player will get a reward of US$ 1,500 (Sh150,000) each for reaching the Cup semi-finals while they will earn US$ 1,000 (Sh 100,000) for winning Plate.

From the previous bonus scheme when Kenya Airways was the team sponsor, a win in the Series drew US$ 5,000 (Sh500,000) for each player and US$ 3,000 (Sh300,000) for reaching the final. The semi-finals drew US$ 2,000 (Sh200,000) while a Cup quarter-final appearance attracted US 1,000.

However, KRU reviewed the scheme from the 2014/2015 season where reaching the Cup quarters would only draw US$ 1,000 reward for each player but only if the team led in their pool. The rest of the bonuses remained the same.

Kenya will get their World Series underway in Dubai with a clash against France on December 2 before taking on Japan. They will complete their Pool D fixtures against Australia.

“We want to team to continue performing well. Winning one leg last season isn’t enough,” said Karauri. “It’s a challenge to them but let them also challenge us with great victories and leave the burden on us to pay.”

Omwela disclosed that Kenya Airways didn’t commit to paying bonuses for the 2015/2016 owing to the financial difficulties they were facing.

Interestingly, Omwela said that KRU CEO Ronald Bukusi, who is currently in the USA for treatment, didn’t consult the board when he signed match bonuses deal with Kenya Sevens for the 2015/2016.

“We actually didn’t know there were bonuses until Kenya Sevens team management raised the issue,” Omwela said. “Bukusi signed without us knowing and we acknowledge that a mistake happened.

Omwela explained that they are negotiating with the players on how they will settled their match bonuses amounting to over Sh10 million.

“We must deal with it the best way possible. I don’t want to talk much about it since it’s a delicate situation and I don’t want to assume things,” said Omwela.

SportPesa had earlier entered into Sh607 million partnership with KRU for a period of five years. Kenya Sevens will draw Sh60 million annually from the package, with Sh60 million being shared among Kenya 15s, Women’s Rugby and Junior teams.