Former champions Kenya Shujaa are this year’s Safari Sevens top seeds.

Shujaa, who won the title in 2000 and 2013, lost in last year’s final to Samurai International.

Shujaa have been handed Portugal, Cape Warriors and Rwanda in Pool A of the two-day championships that get under way on Saturday at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.

Samurai International are seeded third this year and will face Zimbabwe, Morocco and Red Wailers from South Africa while second seeds England Saxons headline Pool B that has Western Province, National Series champions Homeboyz and Belhar Rocket from South Africa.

Samurai International edged out Shujaa 20-19 to lift last year’s title as Western Province finished third after beating Zimbabwe 29-12 in the play-offs.

England Saxons, who have been regulars at Safari Sevens since 2013, claimed Plate last year after edging out Spain 24-19.

Tournament director Gordon Karuga disclosed that the event has adopted the Rio Olympic Games format where first two teams from each pool will automatically qualify for the main Cup quarter-finals.

The six teams will be joined by the next two best teams from the pools at the main Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Safari Sevens will be preceded by Africa Rugby Cup clash that starts tomorrow ending Saturday.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have named Kenya Sevens and Kenya Shujaa sides that will battle out for Africa Cup and Safari Sevens respectively.

Homeboyz utility back Michael Wanjala will captain Kenya Sevens for Africa Cup while Andrew Amonde from Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will lead Shujaa at Safari Sevens.

Wanjala’s team will be handled by Paul Murunga while Benjamin Ayimba will be in charge of Shujaa.

The team for Africa Cup that looks relatively weaker is composed of players who stood out for their clubs during the just concluded National Sevens Series.

Shujaa looks the strongest of the two sides with experienced players from the World Rugby Sevens Series and Rio Olympics.

Wanjala and Alex Olaba from Strathmore Leos are the only players with World Rugby Sevens experience in the Africa Cup team.

The team has the enterprising Aluda Beda, who spurred Kabras Sugar to Christie Sevens victory, their first win in the National Series and Lameck Dunde of Impala Saracens.

Kenya Sevens have been handed a relatively comfortable group alongside Nigeria and Senegal in Pool A of their Africa Cup title defence.

“You can only dismiss such sides at your own peril,” said Murunga adding that Nigeria and Senegal, who were at Rio qualifiers last year, have good ball carriers. “However, our speed and skills should carry us through devoid of stage freight.”

Amonde’s side has William Ambaka from Quins, Kabras’ playmaker Brian Tanga, Nakuru’s Nelson Oyoo and Alvin Otieno, and Billy Odhiambo and Leonard Mugaisi from Homeboyz.

The notable absentees are Collins Injera, Oscar Ouma, Humphrey Kayange, Biko Adema and Kenya 15s star Darwin Mukidza who had earlier been named in the larger squad of 34 players.

Kenya Sevens (Africa Cup Sevens)

Michael Wanjala (Homeboyz, captain), Steve Sikuta (Mwamba), Lameck Dunde (Impala Saracens), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Fidel Oloo (Kabras Sugar), Derrick Mayar (Impala Saracens), Kevin Keegan (Kenya Harlequin), Alex Olaba (Strathmore Leos), Aluda Beda (Kabras Sugar), Martin Wanjia (Mwamba), Greg Odhiambo (Mwamba), Ginton Adongo (Strathmore Leos)

Paul Murunga (Coach), Erick Ogweno (Team manager), Anthony Main (Physio).

Kenya Shujaa (Safari Sevens)

Andrew Amonde (KCB, Captain), Frank Wanyama (Kenya Harlequin), Willy Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin), Alvin Otieno (Homeboyz), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Eden Agero (Kenya Harlequin), Cyprian Kuto (Homeboyz), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Leonard Mugaisi (Homeboyz)