Second-place Manchester United have the closest chance of stealing the title .

Tottenham with their newly found form and their hat trick star Harry Kane may have quite a solid chance considering their defensive record.

By MUIRURI NGARUA

More than half the league fixture played and Manchester City far ahead of the pack, are they guaranteed of carrying the cup come May 14, 2018?

Being a realist, I still believe that there is flying chance that the league may end up in the hands of another title contender.

Question comes, who has the ability to stop The citizens’ record breaking form.

City are way ahead of second place Chelsea United by 14 points.

In my eyes they can lose points in the case that in the second leg fixtures the top sides pick wins against them and hope the Citizens drop some points from the lesser sides,.

This will to some extend heavily rely on actions in the January transfer window.

TRANSFER

Jurgen Klopp’s men also have the ability to rise to the occasion as they closely trail City in the number of goals scored so far.

However, I believe that the Merseyside team needs to capitalise on the January transfer window to strengthen their defence which has been exposing Simon Mignolet to conceding goals.

Liverpool could just be reading my mind. They have already secured Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, for a record fee paid for a defender.

For a solid chance they also need to ensure that midfielder Coutinho doesn’t leave in January.

For Arsenal, I think theirs is tougher as they need to lose Alexis Sanchez, who has had little contribution this season and bring in pace, skill and IQ which they can find in French international Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

They also need to increase their strength at the back by signing a defensive midfielder which at the moment they lack and a centre back. They may need to change their goalkeeper to decrease the number of goals they concede.

CHELSEA

Title holders Chelsea worked hard to strengthen their midfield in the summer window by signing Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

They have been unfortunate thus far losing crucial matches against West ham United and Crystal Palace.

Conte may have to seek new signings to increase their pace in the flanks and strengthen their defence after the loss of defensive midfielder Matic to Manchester United in the summer.

They will definitely improve on their intelligent play and vision in attack by signing the likes of Mesut Ozil and Paulo Dyabala.

LOSSES

They may need to strengthen their midfield as it has been noticed that Paul Pogba’s role at the moment can’t be done by anyone else.

They may need to work hard to get Romelu Lukaku’s goal scoring form back.

As a football fan, I hope that the gap at the top of the English Premier League closes and the battle for the title goes down the wire.

Pep Guardiola and his boy’s monopoly on the first place must come to an end soon.

I see the next run of matches being fiercely contested. I can’t wait to watch them. Hope you enjoy them as I will.