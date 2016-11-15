By BRIAN YONGA

Fresh from winning the Confederation of African (CAT) Under-14 Masters title on Sunday, Kenya’s Sneha Kotecha will look to extend her good form at next month’s ITF Junior Circuit.

The African champion will take part in the year-ending competition due December 5-10 at the Nairobi Club with some of the best teenage players from across the world expected to take part.

Kotecha, who will rise when the new CAT rankings come out next month, is hoping for another title on home soil.

“It has been a good year for me and I am not resting on the laurels of winning the Master competition. I want to do better in the ITF circuit next month,” the 14-year old told Daily Nation Sport.

“It is always a great lesson to come up against the world’s best as it will do my game a lot of good and also improve my world ranking.”

Kotecha beat South Africa’s Delien Kleinhans 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in a thrilling final that lasted 2 hours 40 minutes at the Public Service Club, Nairobi. Top seed Aisha Niyonkuru of Burundi was placed third in the five-day competition.

Kotecha dispatched the field en route to the final including Niyonkuru with a 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 result. She also fought her way past highly rated South African Laura Van Der Merwel 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-1 in the semi-final.

Her win was a welcome respite for Kenya following a difficult campaign in the Africa Nations Cup that saw the senior players eliminated particular at the hands of the dominant North Africans.

Kotecha’s Coach Caroline Oduor has set the youngster a semi-final target at next month’s ITF Circuit but hopes she can go all the way.

“Her game has come a long way this year and she has shown cast improvement. She still has a lot to learn but she is on the right path,” Oduor said.

“I think she has what it take to be one of the best female players in this country and we shall do all we can to guide her.”

In the boys’ final, Elyes Marouani from Tunisia defeated Christopher Fok Kow from Mauritius 7-5, 3-6, 4-6. Khlowan Montsi from South Africa was placed third in the competition.

Kenya’s sole representative in the boys’ section Ryan Randiek, crashed out in the group stage after a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 loss to Kow.