By CHRIS OMOLLO

More by this Author

Kenya’s top tennis player Ismael Changawa is the StarTimes/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for November.

The US-based Kenyan top seed beat stiff competition from long distance athlete Geoffrey Kamworor - who won New York Marathon in November - Kenya’s top chess player Steve Ouma, who is a Fide Master, and KCB’s Ken Moseti to emerge the overall winner.

Moseti scored the winning drop-goal for KCB against Homeboyz at the semi-finals of the Impala Floodlit tournament and played a pivotal role in the final against Impala.

The 21-year-old Changawa had an outstanding month, winning the Rwanda Open after beating top seed Duncan Mugabe 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

He did not drop a set throughout the tournament. A week later, he won the Malawi Open after defeating Zambia’s Edgar Kazembe 6-2, 7-5 in the final also without dropping a set in the entire tournament. He then partnered with Ibrahim Kibet to win the men’s doubles with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over the pair of Kazembe and Liberty Ndula.

A delighted Ismael was presented with the trophy at Karen Country Club where he was set to face Ibrahim Kibet in the Karen Tennis Open semi-finals on Friday.