Changawa and Kibet storm semis, Shufaa ousted

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Kenya's Ismail Changawa and Ibrahim Kibet Yego will on Friday face-off in the men's singles semi-finals in the ongoing Karen Open Tennis Championship at the Karen Country Club.

The two Kenyans on Wednesday saw off Ugandan opposition in the quarterfinals to set-up what is expected to be an explosive encounter between the two home boys.

It was however heartbreak for Shufaa Changawa and Angela Okutoyi as they crashed out of the competition after losing their respective women's last eight singles matches.

Ismail, who is seeded second in the tourney, saw off Uganda’s Simon Ayellla 6-2, 6-1 to move into the semi-finals set for Friday. Kibet joined him in the last four after he powered past another Ugandan David Oringa 6-4, 7-5 in their last eight encounter.

The US-based Ismail admitted that he is yet to be fully tested in the competition but said he is not underestimating the other players.

"It was another great performance and I feel I am yet to hit top form. I am sure it will get tougher in the semis and I'm looking forward," Ismail said.

Related Content Kenyan players storm quarters at Karen Open

Ismail raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set, punishing his opponent with his powerful back hand. Ayellla would win the fifth and sixth game, but Ismail comfortably closed out the set with five match points.

The second set was also a one-sided affair with the Ugandan guilty of a number of unforced errors. Ismail, who won last month's Rwanda and Malawi Open titles, was composed and unleashed deadly serves to outgun his opponent.

WRIST INJURY

Top seed Shufaa appeared to suffer from a wrist injury as she barely put up a fight in her 6-1, 6-2 loss to sixth seed Narindra Corrine Raivano of Madagascar in their women's last eight singles match.

"It was one of my worst displays because I know had I been 100 percent fit, it would have been a different case," Shufaa said.

Okutoyi on the other hand put in a brilliant display, but the experienced Aisha Niyonkuri won the three set thriller 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 in a match that lasted close to three hours on the clay court.

More Kenyans will be in action Thursday in the final batch of the quarter-finals. The highlight will be top seed Duncan Mugabe's (Uganda) clash with home player Kevin Cheruiyot, while another Kenyan Sheil Kotecha takes on Burundi's Shakour Kabura.

Victory for the Kenyans will see the semis contested by home players only.

In the women's matches, Kenya's Judith Nkatha battles Hoziane Kitambala from Burundi for a place in the last four as Sneha Kotecha tackles Gabonese Celestine Avomo Ella.

In the wheelchair category, Kenya's Elizabeth Njoki sealed her place in the last eight after beating Zainabu Salimia Mtitu of Tanzania 6-3, 6-2 in their round of 16 singles match.

In the men's affair, Tanzanian Voster Isaya Lengonela saw off Kenya's Brian Muturi 6-3, 6-0. The tournament, which is back after almost a decade, ends on Sunday.