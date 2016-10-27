Ismail Changawa to feature at Cup of Nations

By BRIAN YONGA

The national men’s tennis team preparing for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday received a major boost after it was revealed that top-seed Ismail Changawa will link up with the team.

Changawa, who turns out for the Seminole State College in the US, had earlier been ruled out of the competition due to his school workload.

However, Tennis Kenya administrator James Rogoi told Daily Nation Sport that the federation had reached out to the 20-year-old who expressed his desire to take part in the competition.

“We have been in contact with him (Changawa) for the past month and he has found a way around his school schedule and is looking forward to representing the country at the prestigious event,” Rogoi said.

“We expect him to arrive around November 4 or 5 and I’m sure his presence will boost our chances in the competition.”

The men’s team as well as the women’s team have been in residential camp at the Nairobi Club ahead of the November 7-13 competition to be held at the same venue.

Changawa’s presence in the team will boost head coach’s Rosemary Owino’s plans of leading the country to glory at the 14th edition of the continental showpiece.

Changawa retained his Kenya Open title in May before doubling up with his younger sister Shufaa to win the mixed doubles title. The 20-year-old was also part of the national team that took part in the Davis Cup Africa Zone III Championship in Madagascar in July.

“It will be a big boost to have him in the team because he will inspire the other players and his form will definitely make us one of the favourites to win the competition,” Owino said yesterday.

Changawa will link up with siblings Kevin Cheruiyot and Ibrahim Kibet who are already in camp. Other players in the men’s team include Petty Andanda, Albert Njogu and Sheil Kotecha. US-based Maurice Wamukowa also joined the camp on Tuesday after arriving from Florida.

On the women’s side, Shufaa will lead Kenya’s title hunt alongside Faith Nyabera, Paige Mbugua and Katrina Karanja, who was called up to replace National and East African Secondary Schools champion Judith Nkatha who is sitting her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The 14th edition of the continental event will feature 20 countries among them Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Egypt, Algeria, Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan and South Africa.