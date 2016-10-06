By BRIAN YONGA

Katrina Karanja has been called up to the national tennis team for the Africa Nations Cup to be held at Nairobi Club from November 7-13.

Karanja, 20, will replace National and East African Secondary Schools champion Judith Nkatha, who will miss the event as she will be sitting her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Karanja will link up with Kenya Open Tennis women’s champion Shufaa Changawa, Faith Nyabera and Paige Mbugua - who are already in camp at the Nairobi Club.

The Mombasa-based girl impressed in the Ladies Singles and Doubles at the Britam Kenya Open in June where she reached the quarter-finals in both categories. She has played in a number of ITF circuits before playing College tennis in the UK last year.

Head coach Rosemary Owino is looking to strengthen her team ahead of next month’s event that will see some of the best tennis players in the continent contest for top honours.

“Nkatha’s absence is a big blow because she is a proven winner but Karanja brings experience to the team and we hope for better results,” Owino told Daily Nation Sport Thursday.

Owino is assisted by George Oyoo and Caroline Oduor, who is currently on official assignment in Mauritius with a junior team.

UK-based Nikita Dawda, who has also been drafted to the team, is expected in the country this weekend.

On the men’s side, siblings Kevin Cheruiyot and Ibrahim Kibet are already in camp alongside Petty Andanda and Albert Njogu. However, Andanda and Njogu cannot attend morning training due to a demanding school programme.

The duo put in their hours in the evening with sessions conducted by coach Owino.

“Hopefully by next week we will have all the players in camp so that we can really work on our weaknesses,” Owino added. Ronny Ndinya, who is currently in California on the Futures Circuit, is expected on Sunday to bolster the team.

The final squad will see four players from each category represent the country at the week-long competition. Kenya will be making a return to the biennial event after missing the last five editions.

The 14th edition of the continental event will feature 20 countries among them Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Egypt, Algeria, Zambia, Tunisia, Sudan and South Africa.