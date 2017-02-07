Kenya’s Njogu in third round of Junior Circuit

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Home player Albert Njogu on Tuesday recovered from a set down to beat seventh-seeded Italian Lorenzo Rottoli and reach the third round of Kenya International Junior Tennis Circuit at Nairobi Club.

Njogu, who is the only surviving Kenyan in the tournament, won the boys’ singles second round match 4-6, 6-1 and 6-3 to advance.

He comes up against 15th-seeded Spaniard Javier Cueto Ramos on Wednesday in the third round, bidding to reach the quarterfinals in what has been a tough outing for home players.

The opening set was a close affair but the highly fancied Italian drew first blood with a 6-4 win.

The heat may have been getting to the players as both took a comfort break at the end of the opener before Njogu came back to completely dominate the second set.

Serving for a 4-0 lead, he however buckled under the pressure and let Rottoli back, earning the Italian one of the breaks he needed to get back to par. That was as far as he would get as Njogu raced to consecutive games to win the set 6-1.

The third and final set was a nervy affair for the higher ranked player with an animated Njogu pressing hard, buoyed by the support and chants of the small but vocal Kenyan crowd closed out the set and the match 6-3, atoning for his lackluster performances in week One and two.

An opening round encounter that looked a huge hill to surmount saw Njogu win in a hard fought fight against France’s Ugo Fiorito. An opening set tie break went the way of the Frenchman – just – with Fiorito edging it 7-5 before a second set also threatened to go the full distance.

With a break however, Njogu bagged the second set 7-5 to set up what a partisan crowd expected to be a nail biting final set. This was not to be as the crowd’s favourite raced to a third set win without losing a single game to earn a debilitating 6-7(5) 7-5 6-0 win to put him into the second round.

MUTUKU OUT

Another Kenyan, Mwendwa Mutuku, was knocked out in the second round after he lost 6-0, 6-0 to Italian Gianluca Quinzi. Njogu was pleased with the result attributing his success to working hard and great tips from his coach.

“It has been a tough two weeks for the home players. We have not really played well in these competitions and this has affected our confidence and I am hoping to give them something to smile about this week,” Njogu told Nation Sport.