Kenyans in quarters at EA junior tennis

By BRIAN YONGA

Kenyan players Tuesday cruised into the quarter-finals of the Eastern Africa Junior Tennis Championships at the Nairobi Club.

Kael Shah led Derrick Ominde, Ryan Randiek, Cynthia Cheruto, Jayson Mbogoro and Alicia Owegi into winning their respective clashes.

Shah, who is the top seed in the boys’ under-14 category, was in fine form as he beat Mohamed Antoissi of Comoros Island 6-1, 6-0 in their round of 16 singles match. It was a straight forward win for the Kenyan, playing in his first competition of the year.

“I want to win as many tourneys as possible this year and I am glad my good form is backing all the talk,” Shah told Nation Sport.

Shah dominated, serving 17 aces and also saved 18 match points to move into the last eight.

He did not relent in the second set as Antoissi failed to win a single match in what was a subdued display. Mbogoro sailed into the last four of the same category after he downed Burundian Kashindi Mussa 6-1, 6-0 in their quarterfinal encounter.

It was however despair for another home player Samuel Urasa after he exited the competition following a 6-3, 6-0 loss to second seed Damien Laporte of Seychelles at the quarterfinal stage.

In the girls’ under 14 section, teen sensation Alicia Owegi moved to within two wins of the title after she breezed past Sauda Akimana of Burundi 6-0, 6-0 in their last eight encounter.

Owegi won the clash in 47 minutes failing to drop a match and is no favourite to go all the way to the final.

“I did not allow her to settle and attacked every bit of her weak point giving me the edge and this worked to my advantage,” Owegi said

In the boys’ under 16 section, third seeded Ominde also made light work of eighth seed Joseph Cyza of Rwanda, winning 6-0. 6-0 to storm the semi-finals of the competition.

Top seed Randiek eased past Burundi’s Salum Mutabazi 6-0. 6-0 in their quarterfinal encounter.