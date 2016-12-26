Kotecha, Changawa siblings rule tennis courts

By BRIAN YONGA

The 2016 tennis season was a family affair as Changawa and Kotecha siblings lit up the year with impressive performances both at home and abroad.

Sixteen-year-old Sheil Kotecha’s rise on the court saw him claim his maiden two major International Tennis Federation (ITF) titles.

He beat compatriot and best friend Kevin Cheruiyot in the final leg of the ITF East African Junior Circuit at Nairobi Club last month to reclaim the title he had lost in the second leg, where he was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

In the first leg, Kotecha, who was seeded first in the three-leg competition, beat unseeded Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli of India 6-4, 7-6. Kotecha was also part of the Kenyan senior team that finished third at the Africa Nations Cup in Nairobi.

Kenya's Sheil Kotecha returns a serve to Rithvik Bollipalli of India during their ITF East Africa Circuit Under-18 boys singles final match at Nairobi Club on November 26, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Sheil’s younger sister, Sneha Kotecha also grabbed headlines as she was crowned African Champion in the Under-14 Masters competition. Sneha saw off South Africa’s Delien Kleinhans 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(7) in the final at the Public Service Club, Nairobi last month.

Kenya's Sneha Kotecha during past a tournament at Nairobi Club. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The win capped of an impressive display by the Kenyan, who swept all before her en-route to clinching the title.

The Changawa siblings were also in imperious form this year as they won the Britam Kenya Open singles men’s and women’s titles as well as the mixed doubles crown.

Shufaa Changawa beat second seed Stephanie Mbaya 6-4, 6-6 (7), 6-3 in an all-Kenyan women’s final to reclaim the Kenya Open title that she last won in 2014.

Her brother however took the men’s title without stepping on the court, as his opponent, Ugandan Duncan Mugabe was disqualified at the last minute for engaging in a physical brawl with Kenyan Cheruiyot in men’s doubles semi-finals. Ismail and Shufaa collected Sh90,000 and Sh80,000 respectively for their exploits, while Mugabe was fined Sh10,000 for bad conduct.

Ismail Changawa (left) shares a light moment with his sister and partner Shufaa Changawa during their Britam Kenya Open Mixed doubles final match against David Oringa and Allyson Onya on June 25,2016 at Nairobi Club. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Ismael Changawa plays a shot to Ibrahim Kibet during the Britam Kenya Open Championship singles semi-finals match on June 24, 2016 at Nairobi Club. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Kenya won the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) 2016 Eastern African Junior Circuit team title at Nairobi Club.

Home players won three out of the five finals they had qualified for to reclaim the overall team title from second-placed Burundi while Seychelles came in third in the week-long tourney which attracted eight nations.

Albert Njogu, Alicia Owegi and Ryan Randiek won their respective finals, while Sneha Kotecha and Kael Shah failed to complete a clean sweep for Kenya as they succumbed to defeat.

Kenya's Ryan Randiek during a past training session. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

The senior team finished third at the Africa Nations Cup held in Nairobi last month, while the men’s national team failed to secure promotion to the Davis Cup Africa Zone II Championship, after failing to go past the group stages at the Zone III competition held in Madagascar.

Kenya's Shufaa Changawa plays a forehand shot to Adomon Marie Ange of Ivory Coast during their Africa Nations Tennis Championship women's singles first round match on November 8, 2016 at Nairobi Club. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Kenya’s wheelchair tennis team also had an impressive year led by stars Jane Ndenga and Peter Munuve.

Ndenga, ranked 109th in the International Tennis Federation women’s singles wheelchair tennis, is Kenya’s top-seeded player, having led the women’s team to finish third in this year’s World Team Cup Regional African Qualifiers in Nairobi.

Ndenga also competed at the ITF Wheelchair Futures tournament held for the first time in Kenya and reached the final, where she placed second. At the ITF- Africa Wheelchair Futures tournament in South Africa, Ndenga reached the quarter-finals in both singles and doubles categories. She partnered with Phoebe Masika in the doubles competition.