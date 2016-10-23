By AFP

More by this Author

MADRID

Banned five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova will face French Open winner Garbine Muguruza on a half clay-half grass court exhibition in Madrid on December 2.

Sharapova is not free to compete on the WTA Tour until at least April 2017 despite having a doping ban for banned medication meldonium cut from 24 to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) earlier this month.