Nadal up, Djokovic down in ATP charts

By AFP

PARIS

Rafael Nadal's magnificent run to a 10th French Open title has earned the Spaniard a move into second in the latest ATP world rankings published on Monday.

The 31-year-old clinched his record-breaking Roland Garros crown by demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a one-sided final for a 15th Grand Slam crown on Sunday.

Nadal, who had slipped to as low as 10th in the world in 2015, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major 10 times.

Nadal's two-place jump was at the expense of Novak Djokovic, whose French Open quarter-final exit saw the Serb drop from second to fourth, his lowest ranking in eight years.

Andy Murray, beaten by Wawrinka in the semi-finals in Paris, continues to lead the list with Wawrinka treading water in third.

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 9.890 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7.285 (+2)

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6.175

4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5.805 (-2)

5. Roger Federer (SUI) 4.945

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4.450

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4.115 (+1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3.985 (-1)

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3.830

10. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3.070

11. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3.040

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2.980 (+1)

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2.785 (-1)

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2.570

15. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2.545 (+1)

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2.365 (+1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2.360 (+4)

18. Jack Sock (USA) 2.335 (-3)

19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2.155 (-1)

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2.110 (-1)