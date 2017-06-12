Nadal up, Djokovic down in ATP charts

Monday June 12 2017

Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with his trophy after winning the men's final tennis match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open on June 11, 2017 in Paris. PHOTO | ERICFEFERBERG |

Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with his trophy after winning the men's final tennis match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka at the Roland Garros 2017 French Open on June 11, 2017 in Paris. PHOTO | ERICFEFERBERG |  AFP

In Summary

  • Rafael Nadal's magnificent run to a 10th French Open title has earned the Spaniard a move into second in the latest ATP world rankings published on Monday.
  • The 31-year-old clinched his record-breaking Roland Garros crown by demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a one-sided final for a 15th Grand Slam crown on Sunday.
By AFP
More by this Author

PARIS

Rafael Nadal's magnificent run to a 10th French Open title has earned the Spaniard a move into second in the latest ATP world rankings published on Monday.

The 31-year-old clinched his record-breaking Roland Garros crown by demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a one-sided final for a 15th Grand Slam crown on Sunday.

Nadal, who had slipped to as low as 10th in the world in 2015, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major 10 times.

Nadal's two-place jump was at the expense of Novak Djokovic, whose French Open quarter-final exit saw the Serb drop from second to fourth, his lowest ranking in eight years.

Andy Murray, beaten by Wawrinka in the semi-finals in Paris, continues to lead the list with Wawrinka treading water in third.

Related Content

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 9.890 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7.285 (+2)

3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6.175

4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5.805 (-2)

5. Roger Federer (SUI) 4.945

6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4.450

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4.115 (+1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3.985 (-1)

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3.830

10. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3.070

11. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3.040

12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2.980 (+1)

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2.785 (-1)

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2.570

15. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2.545 (+1)

16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2.365 (+1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2.360 (+4)

18. Jack Sock (USA) 2.335 (-3)

19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2.155 (-1)

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2.110 (-1)

Related Stories

20  hours ago

Nadal wins record-breaking 10th French Open

Nadal triumphed in Paris without dropping a set for a third time.

  • 3  hours ago Nadal braced for bittersweet symphony at Wimbledon