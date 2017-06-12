Nadal up, Djokovic down in ATP charts
Monday June 12 2017
PARIS
Rafael Nadal's magnificent run to a 10th French Open title has earned the Spaniard a move into second in the latest ATP world rankings published on Monday.
The 31-year-old clinched his record-breaking Roland Garros crown by demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a one-sided final for a 15th Grand Slam crown on Sunday.
Nadal, who had slipped to as low as 10th in the world in 2015, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same major 10 times.
Nadal's two-place jump was at the expense of Novak Djokovic, whose French Open quarter-final exit saw the Serb drop from second to fourth, his lowest ranking in eight years.
Andy Murray, beaten by Wawrinka in the semi-finals in Paris, continues to lead the list with Wawrinka treading water in third.
1. Andy Murray (GBR) 9.890 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7.285 (+2)
3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6.175
4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5.805 (-2)
5. Roger Federer (SUI) 4.945
6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4.450
7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4.115 (+1)
8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3.985 (-1)
9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3.830
10. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3.070
11. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 3.040
12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2.980 (+1)
13. David Goffin (BEL) 2.785 (-1)
14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2.570
15. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2.545 (+1)
16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2.365 (+1)
17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2.360 (+4)
18. Jack Sock (USA) 2.335 (-3)
19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2.155 (-1)
20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2.110 (-1)