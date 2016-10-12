By AFP

Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will team up with Japan's Kei Nishikori in a Fast4 exhibition in Sydney in January against Australia's Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic, organisers said Wednesday.

The short-form format, now in its third year, features sets won by the first player to four games, no deuces and play continuing after lets on serve.

The event, on January 9, is billed as the Twenty20 of tennis, a reference to the fast and furious form of cricket which has proved a huge hit.

Nadal played the exhibition this year alongside Gael Monfils, with Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt representing Australia.

"I have played the format twice now and I think it's very exciting for both players and fans," the Spaniard said.

"It's very easy for the crowd to get involved in the match and it was a great atmosphere earlier this year."