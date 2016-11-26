By BRIAN YONGA

Kenya’s Sheila Kotecha is the International Tennis Federation (ITF) East African Junior Circuit Under-18 champion.

Kotecha beat unseeded Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli of India 6-4, 7-6 in a thrilling boys’ singles final match at the Nairobi Club on Saturday.

It was Kotecha’s first major win this year which came two weeks after his younger sister, Sneha, was crowned champion in the CAT Under-14 Masters’ competition that was staged at the Nairobi Public Service Club.

Kotecha however had to wade off a strong onslaught from his opponent in the second set to secure the all-important victory.

“It is such a great feeling to win my first international tourney of the year. I have played in a number of events since January and I have not been so lucky. This victory is a result of hard work and patience throughout the year,” a delighted Kotecha told Nation.co.ke.

Kotecha, who was seeded second, was the sole home player left in the tournament after top seed and compatriot Kevin Cheruiyot was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The 18-year-old took the challenge head on to ensure Kenya takes the bragging rights in the opening leg of the three-legged competition.

In Saturday’s encounter, Kotecha in his usual calm demeanour, quickly settled in the contest taking a 3-0 lead in the opening set as the Indian struggled to deal with his powerful serve.

The set was done and dusted in the next 15 minutes as Kotecha swung a brilliant backhand which the Indian’s return crashed on the net.

Watched by his family, Kotecha started the second set strongly taking the opening match with another impressive backhand.

Bollipalli did find his footing in the match and began to show the form that carried him through to the final. The Indian attacked Kotecha at his weaker left side and took a 3-1 lead, leaving the home player stunned.

With the tide slowly shifting, Kotecha began to crumble under pressure. The Indian flourished with Kotecha slowly losing his grip on a match he had started so well.

With Bollipalli leading 4-2, the home crowd came to life and Kotecha launched his fight-back. He won the next two matches to level at 4-4, before saving seven match points to take a 5-4 lead.

Bollipalli came back again taking the next two matches for a 6-5 lead before wasting his chance to win the set. Kotecha held his nerve to close out the match.