By BRIAN YONGA

Kenya’s Sheil Kotecha on Friday stormed into the final of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) East African Junior Circuit Under-18 tournament.

Kotecha, seeded second in the competition, beat Poland’s Pawel Jankowiak 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a thrilling boys’ singles semi-final clash at the Nairobi Club.

The Kenyan will battle India’s Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli in the final on Saturday, as the curtains come down on the first leg of the three-legged competition.

Bollipalli saw off Kai Maxted of Great Britain 6-3, 6-2 in the other semi-final. Kotecha will be banking on home advantage to claim the title.

“It feels really good to be in the final. Pawel is a solid player, he makes every ball and makes you work for every point. It was a really tough match and I just had to dig deep to win,” Kotecha told Saturday Nation Sport.

After compatriot and top seed Kevin Cheruiyot was knocked out in the quarter-final, the onus was on Kotecha to fly the county’s flag at the tourney.

In Friday’s encounter, the Kenyan had to come from behind to seal his place in the final after his opponent took the opening set.

Kotecha paid the price for a lethargic start as the Pole raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set, breaking the Kenyan severally. Kotecha eventually settled in the contest and rallied to take the next three matches to level.

However, Jankowiak made use of his powerful serve to break the Kenyan in the following matches and closed the set with an impressive backhand to the shock of the home supporters.

Kotecha would however return stronger in the second set, taking a 3-1 lead in a strong start. He hit 13 aces to extend his lead to 4-2 before his opponent took the next match but the Kenyan had the last laugh as he went on to take the set and levelled the tie.

With the momentum shifting to his side, Kotecha was imperious in third set with the crowd cheering him on. Jankowiak committed several unforced errors and appeared to tire as the tie headed past the hour mark.

Both players exchanged leads with the game tied a 4-4 but it was Kotecha who closed out the tie, raising his hands up after Jankowiak double faulted to hand his opponent victory.