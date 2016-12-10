By BRIAN YONGA

Kenya's Sheil Kotecha reclaimed the International Tennis Federation (ITF) East African Junior Circuit Under-18 title on Saturday.

The top seed beat compatriot and best friend Kevin Cheruiyot 6-4, 7-6 (6) in a pulsating boys' singles final at the Nairobi Club as the three-legged international competition came to a close.

Kotecha claimed the title in the opening leg before he was eliminated in the quarter-finals in the second leg.

Dutch player Daevenia Achong retained the girls’ title after seeing off Russia’s Valeriya Rozenkova 6-1, 6-4 in the girl’s final.

Kotecha savoured his win attributing his success to a strong start and a fighting spirit to win the first ever all-Kenyan final in the international tourney.

“It feels so amazing ending the year with an international title. I think this ranks as my most successful years since I started playing competitively," an elated Kotecha told Sunday Nation Sport.

"I was playing against my best friend and it was always going to be close. I think the quick start helped me a lot and unsettled him (Cheruiyot) and from then on he played catch up."

The 2 hours 3 minutes contest on centre court clearly split the crowd who were torn in between who to support and after Cheruiyot double faulted to hand Kotecha the win, the fans applauded as the duo embraced.

Kotecha in action during the gruelling final that lasted 2 hours, three minutes. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

Kotecha, 16, was quick off the blocks racing to a 3-0 lead as he put Cheruiyot on the back foot with his powerful back hand. Cheruiyot did eventually settle, rallying back to take the next three games to level at 3-3.

However, he was unable to sustain the momentum as Kotecha broke him in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead, with the final eventually coming alive.

Kotecha was able to rekindle his starting form and he went on to close the set as he hit 13 aces and also benefited from Cheruiyot’s erratic serve.

Cheruiyot, who has come from behind to win his last three matches, began fighting in the second set as he edged 2-0 ahead.

Kevin Cheruiyot seems to be in great spirits during the encounter. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

However, he allowed Kotecha to come back and paid the price for laxity, as Kotecha surged to a 3-2 lead.

A fired-up Kotecha returns a shot to Cheruiyot in the final. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

The next matches were evenly split and both players saved match points to bring the score to 6-6 forcing the set to head to a tie beak.

Cheruiyot would go 2-0 up in the tie-break but yet again allowed Kotecha to come back and once the pair exchanged leads, Kotecha would hold his nerve to see out the contest.

Cheruiyot returns a shot to his best friend in the all-Kenyan final. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

Kevin Cheruiyot returns a shot to Sheil Kotecha in the all-Kenyan final. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |