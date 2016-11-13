By BRIAN YONGA

Kenya’s Sneha Kotecha on Sunday won the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Under-14 Masters girls’ title after a thriling 2hrs 40min duel.

The home player saw off South Africa’s Delien Kleinhans 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the tough final played at the Public Service Club, Nairobi.

The win capped an impressive display by the Kenyan youngster, who swept all before her enroute to clinching the title.

It was also a consolation for the country, whose players fared badly at the Africa Nations Cup at Nairobi Club.

An elated Kotecha attributed her success to playing in many international tournaments this year.

“It feels great to win this tournament after so much hardwork. The exposure I got from playing in so many tourneys outside the country have bore fruit and my game can only get better, “ Kotecha told Daily Nation Sport.

Kotecha recovered from losing the opening set to take the next two sets to complete a remarkable comeback.

After losing a close first set, the Kenyan was in imperious form as she raced to a 4-1 lead before her opponent took the next game.

Kotecha closed out the set after her opponent twice double faulted.

The deciding set proved to be thriller with both players showing their prowess in their serve.

Kotecha managed to come back from 4-2 down to level the scores and she went 5-4 with a brilliant forehand.

Kleinhans, however, came back to take the next two games for a 6-5 lead.

She was, however, unable to see out the match after another double fault.

The error handed Kleinhans a lifeline and Kotecha went on to clinch victory on the tie break.

In the boys’ final, Elyes Mariouan of Tunisia claimed top spot after he beat Mauritus’ Christopher Fok Kow 7-5, 3-6, 4-6.