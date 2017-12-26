List: Top 10 videos on 'Nation' website in 2017

And as expected, the aforementioned topics dominated this list of popular videos on Nation website over the last 12 months.

The year 2017 was defined by politics, elections, high-profile deaths and sporadic terror attacks, especially in northern and coastal regions.

By HARRY MISIKO

And as expected, the aforementioned topics dominated this list of popular videos on Nation website over the last 12 months based on page views as measured by Google Analytics.

From the fist fight between youthful MPs Charles Njagua (Starehe) and Babu Owino (Embakasi East) in Parliament and war of words between President Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to the terror attack on Deputy President William Ruto's home and Supreme Court election battle, here are the most 11 most popular videos on award-winningwww.nation.co.ke in 2017.

1. Uhuru: I'll teach Joho a lesson

On March 13, President Kenyatta took his war of words with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to a new level, vowing to deal with the vocal ODM leader.

Mr Kenyatta accused the county boss of interfering with national government projects in the Coast.

2. Naomi Shaban returns to Jubilee

On April 18, Taveta MP Naomi Shaban returned to Jubilee, two days after announcing she had quit the party.

The then National Assembly deputy majority leader said her supporters had asked her to remain in the party on whose ticket President Uhuru Kenyatta sought re-election in the August polls.

3. Jaguar, Babu Owino fight in Parliament

In what could easily be the ‘honourable fight' of the year, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua (Jaguar) on October 10 exchanged blows at Parliament.

The two MPs fought after Mr Jaguar accused Mr Owino of disrespecting President Kenyatta.

4. Hassan Joho under office arrest

President Kenyatta, who had warned that he would teach Mr Joho a lesson, made good his threat using the State machinery.

On October 13, police, acting on "orders from above", put the vocal governor under house arrest as Mr Kenyatta launched the Mtongwe ferry.

5. PLO Lumumba lights up court

He is one of Kenya’s well-known orators and on August 29, Prof PLO Lumumba did not disappoint in the titanic battle that was the presidential petition at the Supreme Court in Nairobi.

PLO, who represented the Independent Electoral and Boundaries in the case filed by Nasa leader Raila Odinga, earned the recognition of Chief Justice David Maraga for his eloquence.

On closing his defence, CJ Maraga told him: “Mr Lumumba, you were clear,” to which Prof Lumumba responded, “May the Lord bless you.”

6. DP Ruto home attack

On July 29, an intruder, in a daring attack, stormed into the home of Deputy President William Ruto in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County.

Mr Ruto was on the campaign trail in Trans-Nzoia during the intrusion that was later said to be a "terror attack".

7. 4 drug suspects arrested in Mombasa

On February 11, police arrested four foreigners in connection with drug trafficking as the government stepped up the war on narcotics.

The two Seychelles nationals and two South Africans were accused of money laundering and drug trafficking.

8. How police cornered David Ndii

Nasa strategist David Ndii on December 4 was on the receiving end of government crackdown on opposition leaders, dissent and secession talk.

Mr Ndii, who supports secession of a part of Kenya and formation of the People’s Republic of Kenya, was arrested at Leopard Beach Resort and Spa in Diani, Kwale.

9. Nicholas Biwott dies in Nairobi

In one of the high-profile deaths that occurred in 2017, former powerful Cabinet minister Nicholas Kipyator Biwott breathed his last on July 11.

10. Sh4bn hacking suspect lives large

In one of 2017’s high-profile fraud cases, police on March 23 unmasked Alex Mutuku, 20, who was accused of hacking hacking Kenya Revenue Authority’s computer systems and causing the loss of Sh4 billion.