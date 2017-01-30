LIVE: Explosion, gunfire in Westlands, Nairobi

BREAKING NEWS: Police respond to gunshots in Riverside

A gunfight is underway following a blast at Dusit Hotel and office complex. It is not clear whether the incident is a robbery or an attack. Military helicopters are hovering over the building as security officers evacuate people. Witnesses said they heard a blast, then gunshots rent the air.

Also
"There was a bomb, there is a lot of gunfire," whispered a man working in the offices.

Westlands attack

Referendum call gathers steam

Main opposition parties and the ruling Jubilee

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently called for an end to winner-take-all politics.

Ban on 8-year-old second hand cars to start in July

Second-hand cars Kenya

The new regulations will pave the way for gazettement and official enforcement of the changes.

ICC frees ex-Ivory Coast strongman Gbagbo

Laurent Gbagbo

Court acquits him of all charges of crimes against humanity over post-electoral violence.

    •  

    News

    Police barred from arresting ex-MP Kiuna

    Police barred from arresting ex-MP Kiuna

    His application for anticipatory bail will be heard before any action is taken.

    Nyeri Law Courts

    Priest held in Nyeri gang rape case

    Joseph Karuga Muraguri to remain in custody until Thursday.

    Knec cancels results of 3,427 KCSE candidates
    Standoff over coffee buyer, prices
    Police officers in dilemma over housing
    Oparanya promises to push for referendum
    Keep off Judiciary, Maraga to critics
    Battle of El Adde: Many questions still linger 3 years after deadly
    Linturi: I have only one wife, and it's not Kitany

    Videos

    video

    President Uhuru on DP William Ruto's 2022 presidential ambitions

    video

    President Uhuru on David Murathe's remarks over his 2022 succession.

    video

    MP Kimani Ngunjiri slams David Murathe over his attack on DP Ruto

    Politics

    Agency to ensure House decisions effected proposed

    Agency to ensure House decisions effected proposed

    Nominated MP Godfrey Ososti proposes powerful agency to be domiciled in Parliament.

    Kwale County Governor Salim Mvurya addresses Kinondo residents on January 30, 2017. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

    Oparanya's election a betrayal, Mvurya says

    Governor says council ignored deal reached in 2017 to have him succeed Josphat Nanok.

    Oparanya right man for CoG: Nasa chiefs
    Referendum call gathers steam
    Nasa sends second nominee to Sonko
    Profiles of six governors battling for council's top seat
    ODM denies fronting name for Sonko deputy
    We shall go it alone, says ODM on by-elections
    No rifts in Jubilee, leaders say

    Business

    Why it is not a good time to be a farmer in Kenya

    Why it is not a good time to be a farmer in Kenya

    The most affected are sugarcane and maize farmers.

    KMPDU

    Clamour to cap prices in Kenya on the increase

    Move comes after deemed market failure in shielding long-suffering consumers

    Treasury debt service set to reduce by Sh14 billion
    Relief as regulator cuts diesel price by Sh10 a litre
    Airtel, Telkom in talks to take on Safaricom
    Centum helps Branch raise Sh500 million
    Top businesses and CEOs awarded in Somalia competition
    Stanbic gets Interpol help to seize vehicles
    China’s tax cuts spell doom for local manufacturers
     

    Counties

    Murang’a woman helps reformed addicts marry

    Murang’a woman helps reformed addicts marry

    Nyokabi has started self-help groups for reformed alcoholics whom she is helping get married.

    Coffee farmers protests outside Ndaroini factory

    Standoff over coffee buyer, prices

    To farmers, the direct sale deal is better because of fewer deductions from their net pay.

    Groups tell Lee to name Sports CEC
    Passenger kills boda-boda rider in Kutus
    Key Mandera hospitals lack equipment
    Man fined for selling antelope meat
    Ferry withdrawal causes jam at Likoni
    Meru man seeks title for longest hair
    Locals want Bombolulu dumpsite moved

    Blogs & Opinion

    EDITORIAL: Stamp out hooliganism

    Worryingly, hooliganism is slowly rearing its head in the Kenyan Premier League.

    EDITORIAL: Let Oparanya chart a new path for council

    Governor Oparanya must remain acutely alert and steadfastly protect devolution against opposing

    GAITHO: Police should enforce the traffic rules without bias
    OLE KENTA: Halt succession campaigns, focus on work
    SUMBA: Board must get tougher to root out rogue officials in Judiciary
    NGILA: Konza will be white elephant as other countries leapfrog us
    KUBANIA: Learn from horrid R Kelly abuse tales to call out sexual
    GUYO: Silence the killer police guns against our young generation
    KAMANI: Exempt private sector from tax to grow tourism

    Photos

    Photo gallery

    Kenyans usher in New Year in style

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Kenyans celebrate Christmas

    Photo gallery

    IN PICTURES: Christmas travel chaos

    Sports

    Caf slaps Gor Mahia with heavy fine

    Caf slaps Gor Mahia with heavy fine

    Gor has been fined Sh1 million by Caf due to unsporting behaviour of Shakava and Onyango.

    Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech applauds

    Arsenal star to retire at end of season

    The 36-year-old revealed his decision on Twitter.

    Kenyan Premier League coach resigns
    Snow on course for Muthaiga Safari Tour crown
    False dawn as works at Kipchoge Keino stadium fail to kick off
    Why Spurs must be wary of top-four challengers
    French star credits Solsjkaer for bringing back smile
    Gor striker fires warning shots ahead of SportPesa Cup
    Djokovic begins seventh Aussie Open title bid with romp

    Life & Style

    Children's international art fair comes to Nairobi

    Children's international art fair comes to Nairobi

    The exhibition features 150 artworks by children from 15 countries.

    I got 99+ likes within a few hours of setting up my profile on Tinder.

    LOVE BY VALENTINE’S: Tinder, here I come!

    A lot of these lovey-dovey couples you see around actually met online.

    BY THE BOOK: Margaret Muthee
    Burning issue: Controversial hot rod UTI treatment
    Total lunar eclipse on Jan 20-21 will be the last until 2022
    JUST BRENDA: I fear my family could reject my girlfriend
    To shave or not to shave down there?
    Antarctica ice loss increases six fold since 1979: study
    Let’s not expect hospitals to waive bills when patient dies