A gunfight is underway following a blast at Dusit Hotel and office complex. It is not clear whether the incident is a robbery or an attack. Military helicopters are hovering over the building as security officers evacuate people. Witnesses said they heard a blast, then gunshots rent the air.
News
advertisement
Knec cancels results of 3,427 KCSE candidates
Standoff over coffee buyer, prices
Police officers in dilemma over housing
Oparanya promises to push for referendum
Keep off Judiciary, Maraga to critics
Battle of El Adde: Many questions still linger 3 years after deadly
Politics
advertisement
Oparanya's election a betrayal, Mvurya says
Governor says council ignored deal reached in 2017 to have him succeed Josphat Nanok.
Business
advertisement
Clamour to cap prices in Kenya on the increase
Move comes after deemed market failure in shielding long-suffering consumers
Treasury debt service set to reduce by Sh14 billion
Relief as regulator cuts diesel price by Sh10 a litre
Airtel, Telkom in talks to take on Safaricom
Centum helps Branch raise Sh500 million
Top businesses and CEOs awarded in Somalia competition
Stanbic gets Interpol help to seize vehicles
Counties
advertisement
Standoff over coffee buyer, prices
To farmers, the direct sale deal is better because of fewer deductions from their net pay.
Blogs & Opinion
advertisement
EDITORIAL: Let Oparanya chart a new path for council
Governor Oparanya must remain acutely alert and steadfastly protect devolution against opposing
GAITHO: Police should enforce the traffic rules without bias
OLE KENTA: Halt succession campaigns, focus on work
SUMBA: Board must get tougher to root out rogue officials in Judiciary
NGILA: Konza will be white elephant as other countries leapfrog us
KUBANIA: Learn from horrid R Kelly abuse tales to call out sexual
GUYO: Silence the killer police guns against our young generation
Sports
advertisement
Kenyan Premier League coach resigns
Snow on course for Muthaiga Safari Tour crown
False dawn as works at Kipchoge Keino stadium fail to kick off
Why Spurs must be wary of top-four challengers
French star credits Solsjkaer for bringing back smile
Gor striker fires warning shots ahead of SportPesa Cup
Life & Style
advertisement
LOVE BY VALENTINE’S: Tinder, here I come!
A lot of these lovey-dovey couples you see around actually met online.