Inside some of Kenya’s finest properties

The gurus behind the Ferris-wheel in Kenya work endlessly round the clock to develop for the ever-evolving taste of consumers.

Centum Investments has a smattering of developments around the country and region, and as the taste for luxurious, yet affordable real estate is being catered to, four of these locations are soon to be favourites on the list of those in the market.

Star designers have left their imprint on developments that boast iconic views and impressive addresses.

RIVERBANK

You’re invited to Love Life in Riverbank at Two Rivers.

Imagine having the combined experience of scenic nature, wellness amenities and luxuries all wrapped up into one.

Located in Nairobi’s Runda suburb, Riverbank is the flagship residential development of the Two Rivers Social City.

Riverbank opens the doors of one, two and three bedroom options into bright, open spacious rooms with balconies overlooking the 30 percent of green spaces that the developer has purposely left untouched to be enjoyed.

All bedrooms are designed with an en-suite feature, guaranteeing privacy and the ultimate comfort.

All the amenities that come along with this include state of the art facilities for wellness in its recreational and sport club; including a half Olympic pool, well-equipped gym, spa with Jacuzzi, steam and sauna, football pitch and tennis courts, yoga studio and meditation area.

Young families have safe and secure areas to look forward to for young children to play in.

No compromise has been made on the highest global standards when it comes to security, with top systems put in place to guarantee residents feel safe. What is quite interesting is the fact that accessing shopping, restaurants and other retail areas is not difficult as the nearby Two Rivers Mall is positioned to meet the needs of residents and guests.

CASCADIA

Cascadia apartments, also within Two Rivers lifestyle City, is a development of dreams made a reality in living. Centum real estate has gone all out to bring combination living in comfort, luxury and convenience for anyone seeking to have an out-of-this world residential experience.

They have made the decision easy to commit financially to a home in this area with top-line facilities in one, two and three bedroom options, close to shopping and entertainment.

The Two Rivers Mall developer has woven the same seamless quality through these apartments with the promise of the desire to always want to return home after a long day at work, school or other duties.

VIPINGO

The options for affordable living have been made possible in Vipingo as well.

Set on 20 acres will be the charming residential on 1255 Palm Ridge.

Modern four-storey apartment blocks will lie just 400 metres from the Mombasa-Malindi Highway on Vipingo Ridge Road.

Beautifully landscaped parks will set the backdrop for children’s play areas and sports facilities. Paved roads waved through the entire property.

Construction began in 2018 with an expected completion of the first phase in 2020.

1255 Palm Ridge will have reliable and constant water and power supply, the trademark Centum real estate top range security and a swimming pool. Plans are on for an on-site kindergarten too.

PEARL MARINA

Across Lake Victoria are solutions for those looking to invest in or reside on the side of luxurious living in signature four-bedroom villas of Pearl Marina: The Mirabella Residences. High end villas have been developed over a vast expanse of Uganda’s finest landscapes. Rare gems spicing up the living experience can be found in state of the art facilities, from art fittings to inbuilt kitchen appliances. One would really need to round up the family and move in and call the residences, home.

Within Pearl Marina, townhouses have been developed to give residents the ‘one with nature’ experiences with magnificent sunrises and sunsets over the lake in view from any one of three bedrooms offered in spacious and elegant designs.

One, two and three bedroom apartments overlooking the lake also make their mark with access to the play area for children, a recreational zone and a swimming pool.

The clubhouse at Pearl Marina in the vicinity of the beach and the marina is exclusively accessible to residents, and the overall experience of these residences can only be imagined. It is already said to be world class hospitality brought to local fingertips while enjoying the nature of the Pearl.

Properties in Kenya and beyond, serving comfort and luxury with taste that doesn’t run out.

Centum Real Estate is a trusted real estate developer that provides top quality real estate solutions to give clients all they need in a home: convenience, security, comfort and reliability.

Partner with the trusted developer in Kenya’s real estate market; partner with Centum Real Estate by reaching out through the contacts below.

VIPINGO DEVELOPMENT

Phone no: +254 740 400 215/ +254 20 4400 215

website: vipingodevelopment.com

TEXT ‘YOUR NAME’ TO 22365

RIVERBANK APARTMENTS

Contacts: +254 742 342 722/+254 742 342 724/ +254 709 902 900

Website: riverbankapartments.co.ke

TEXT ‘RIVERBANK’ TO 22365

CASCADIA APARTMENTS

Contacts: +254 742 342 722/+254 742 342 724/ +254 709 902 900

Website: cascadiaapartments.co.ke

TEXT ‘CASCADIA’ TO 22365

PEARL MARINA ESTATES LTD

Contact Number: +256 704 271 855 or +256 780 716 986

Website: www.pearlmarina.co.ug